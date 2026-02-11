Omar Bawo, 38, from Stapleton Road, Easton, Bristol, is on trial at Oxford Crown Court accused of two counts of rape. The shocking allegations relate to an incident on August 28, 2021, at a barbershop on Underhill Circus, Barton. Bawo worked as a barber in Oxford but denies all charges.

Bawo Claims Relationship with Victim

During the trial, which began on February 9, 2026, Bawo told the jury that the complainant was his girlfriend. “We kissed and had sex,” he said. He revealed she used to visit him at the shop regularly. The ex-barber insisted some of his friends knew about their relationship and described the encounter as consensual.

Defendant Denies Rape, Cites Immigration Fears

Bawo said he was “confused and scared” but firmly denied raping anyone. He also revealed a worrying detail: he had been working illegally in the UK for 20 years without a work permit. This, he claimed, made him fearful of his immigration status throughout the ordeal.