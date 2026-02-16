An Ohio man is behind bars after a horrific Valentine’s Day double murder spree that shocked North Carolina. Caleb Hayden Fosnaugh, 25, allegedly drove seven hours to kill his ex-girlfriend, Ukrainian refugee Kateryna Tovmash, 21, and her military boyfriend, Matthew Wade, 28, while they slept.

Interstate Manhunt Ends in Ohio Arrest

Authorities caught up with Fosnaugh in Ohio following a frantic multi-state pursuit. Sheriff Ronnie Fields praised law enforcement teamwork. “This is a tragic and senseless loss of life,” Fields said. “Our hearts go out to the families. We’re grateful for the swift efforts that led to his arrest.”

The coordinated manhunt included the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Fosnaugh fled after the killings but was intercepted before he could escape.

Victims Found Dead in Bedroom

Officers responded to a shooting at a home on Daphne Lane near Raleigh just before 8am on Saturday. They found the young couple dead in bed.

Megan Wade, Matthew’s sister, revealed chilling details. Fosnaugh allegedly broke in while Kateryna was caring for her younger siblings. “He forced one of her siblings to wake her, then shot her, and then shot my brother, who was sleeping next to her,” she wrote on Facebook.

Authorities warned the public that Fosnaugh was “armed and dangerous” while on the run, driving a white 2018 Ford Mustang.

Family Mourns as Fundraisers Launched

Matthew’s sister described him as a “kind, loving, caring man” who would give “the shirt off his back.” Another sibling urged donations via GoFundMe to cover Kateryna’s funeral expenses. “Matt’s military funeral costs will be covered, but Kate’s family, who fled war-torn Ukraine, needs help,” Courtney Miller said.

Second Murder of Ukrainian Refugee in NC This Year

The tragedy marks the second violent death of a Ukrainian refugee in North Carolina in just six months. Last August, Iryna Zarutska, 23, was fatally stabbed on a Charlotte train, sparking national outrage.

Moore County officials say their investigation “remains active” as they work to unravel the full facts. Fosnaugh faces charges including breaking and entering and double murder, with extradition to North Carolina still pending.