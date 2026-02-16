Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MANHUNT Ex-Boyfriend Nabbed After Seven-Hour Murder Spree on Valentine’s Day

  An Ohio man is behind bars after a horrific Valentine’s Day double murder spree...

Published: 11:20 am February 16, 2026
Updated: 9:22 pm February 16, 2026

 

An Ohio man is behind bars after a horrific Valentine’s Day double murder spree that shocked North Carolina. Caleb Hayden Fosnaugh, 25, allegedly drove seven hours to kill his ex-girlfriend, Ukrainian refugee Kateryna Tovmash, 21, and her military boyfriend, Matthew Wade, 28, while they slept.

Interstate Manhunt Ends in Ohio Arrest

Authorities caught up with Fosnaugh in Ohio following a frantic multi-state pursuit. Sheriff Ronnie Fields praised law enforcement teamwork. “This is a tragic and senseless loss of life,” Fields said. “Our hearts go out to the families. We’re grateful for the swift efforts that led to his arrest.”

The coordinated manhunt included the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Fosnaugh fled after the killings but was intercepted before he could escape.

Victims Found Dead in Bedroom

Officers responded to a shooting at a home on Daphne Lane near Raleigh just before 8am on Saturday. They found the young couple dead in bed.

Megan Wade, Matthew’s sister, revealed chilling details. Fosnaugh allegedly broke in while Kateryna was caring for her younger siblings. “He forced one of her siblings to wake her, then shot her, and then shot my brother, who was sleeping next to her,” she wrote on Facebook.

Authorities warned the public that Fosnaugh was “armed and dangerous” while on the run, driving a white 2018 Ford Mustang.

Family Mourns as Fundraisers Launched

Matthew’s sister described him as a “kind, loving, caring man” who would give “the shirt off his back.” Another sibling urged donations via GoFundMe to cover Kateryna’s funeral expenses. “Matt’s military funeral costs will be covered, but Kate’s family, who fled war-torn Ukraine, needs help,” Courtney Miller said.

Second Murder of Ukrainian Refugee in NC This Year

The tragedy marks the second violent death of a Ukrainian refugee in North Carolina in just six months. Last August, Iryna Zarutska, 23, was fatally stabbed on a Charlotte train, sparking national outrage.

Moore County officials say their investigation “remains active” as they work to unravel the full facts. Fosnaugh faces charges including breaking and entering and double murder, with extradition to North Carolina still pending.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

NIGHT OF TERROR Death Sentence for Trio in Shocking Gang Rape and Murder Near Hampi

World News

BRUTAL ATTACK Three jailed over vicious East Yorkshire kidnap

UK News

DEVIOUS THUGS Teen Thugs Convicted of Manslaughter After Brutal Beach Attack

Court News

Gunman jailed for 28 years after shooting e-bike rider in rush-hour road rage attack

UK News

SHOTS FIRED Gunshots fired and a fatal stabbing rocked South London in just one day

UK News

AIRPORT RAMPAGE Brit Goes Berserk, Smashes Check-In Kiosks

UK News

ZOMBIE KNIFE Zombie Knife Drug Dealer Busted and Jailed in Cardiff

UK News

PARK SEX ATTACK Teen Girl Hospitalised After Horrific Sexual Assault in East London Park

UK News

EXTRA POWERS Dispersal Order Hits Sittingbourne Amid Rising Nuisance Fears

UK News

How Technical SEO Supports Travel Website Performance

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Duo Locked Up for Peddling Class A Drugs in South Wales

UK News

Duo Locked Up for Peddling Class A Drugs in South Wales

UK News

KNIFE AND BASEBALL BAT Jealous Feud Ends in Stabbing Conviction

UK News

Jealous Feud Ends in Stabbing Conviction

UK News

POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Hunt Man in Shocking Gloucester Sexual Assault

UK News

Police Hunt Man in Shocking Gloucester Sexual Assault

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

POLISH NATIONAL GUNDOWN Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Man Fatally Shot in Southampton

UK News

Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Man Fatally Shot in Southampton

UK News

JAIL BREAK Two Men Nabbed and Jailed After Daring HMP Leyhill Prison Break

UK News

Two Men Nabbed and Jailed After Daring HMP Leyhill Prison Break

UK News

MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Two Jailed After Massive Cannabis Grow Bust in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News

Two Jailed After Massive Cannabis Grow Bust in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

ARRESTS MADE Baby Seriously Injured in Shocking M6 Crash

UK News

Baby Seriously Injured in Shocking M6 Crash

UK News

RHODE ISLAND SHOOTING Multiple Shots Fired at Boys’ Hockey Game in Rhode Island

UK News

Multiple Shots Fired at Boys’ Hockey Game in Rhode Island

UK News

HGV HORROR CRASH Two Boys Seriously Hurt in M6 Horror Crash

UK News

Two Boys Seriously Hurt in M6 Horror Crash

UK News
Watch Live