Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Ex-Labour Mayor Convicted for Helping Rapist Son Hide Phone

A former Labour mayor from Bracknell Forest has been found guilty of perverting the course...

Published: 6:22 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 6:22 pm February 12, 2026

A former Labour mayor from Bracknell Forest has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice after delaying police at her home, giving her son time to hide vital evidence. Naheed Ejaz, 61, stood accused of obstructing cops investigating her son’s rape of a 15-year-old girl.

90 Seconds to Destroy Crucial Evidence

On 12 September 2024, police knocked on Ejaz’s door while investigating Diwan Khan, 41, over allegations that he raped a teenage girl. Ejaz deliberately stalled opening the door, speaking secretly to Khan in Urdu for over 90 seconds. The pair discussed Khan’s missing phone, which officers believe contained damning videos of the attack.

Winchester Crown Court heard Ejaz and Khan avoided saying “phone” outright because the word sounds the same in Urdu and English. Bodycam footage captured Khan whispering “the big bell” with Ejaz replying, “keep silent, I know.”

Chilling Details of the Attack

  • Khan spiked the victim’s drink with MDMA before assaulting her.
  • The girl blacked out and was found naked in Khan’s car with no memory of the event.
  • Khan filmed himself abusing the unconscious teen, including choking and slapping her.
  • He threatened to send the video to her mum if she reported the crime and warned: “I will slit your throat.”

Mother’s Defence Fails, Judge Blames “Mother’s Love” Gone Too Far

Ejaz, who had been Mayor of Bracknell Forest from 2023 to 2024, argued she delayed opening the door to wake her son and get him to speak to officers. The jury wasn’t convinced and convicted her of obstructing justice.

“We can’t be sure that Ms Ejaz knew the full extent of her son’s trouble,” said prosecutor Ed Wylde, “but a mother’s love stretched into criminality in this case.”

Ejaz admitted she let “mother’s love” cloud her judgment, but the court saw it as deliberate interference in a serious rape investigation.

What Happens Next?

Both Ejaz and Khan were found guilty at Winchester Crown Court. Sentencing will be scheduled soon. Given the horrific nature of Khan’s rape and Ejaz’s active cover-up, prosecutors are expected to push for tough jail terms.

The Crown Prosecution Service warns that destroying or hiding evidence in rape cases carries severe penalties under UK law.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

DISASTER AVERTED Porter Airlines Flight Skids Off Runway at Halifax

UK News

Son Stabs Father in Brutal Knife Attack

UK News
Gosport Man Admits Detonating Explosive Device in Front of Police

TODDLER MURDER Man Charged Over Toddler Jayla-Jean’s Tragic Death Appears in Court

UK News

OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Dangerous Sex Pest Doused in Boiling Water in Prison Rampage

UK News

TIKTOK TRICK Rapist Jailed After Teen’s Clever 999 ‘Pizza’ Call

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Major Crash on Northend Road Slade Green Causes Chaos

UK News

SERIOUS INJURIES Teen Boy Hurt as Crash Shuts Major Reading Road

UK News

London Gun Crime Plummets After Police Smash Caravan Gun Conversion Ring

UK News

Widow Haunted by Nightmares After XL Bully Owner Jailed for Husband’s Fatal Mauled

UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Ex-Labour Mayor Convicted for Helping Rapist Son Hide Phone

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BROKE THE RULES Probation Officer Jailed for Secret Affair with Murderer at Britain’s Toughest Prison

UK News

Probation Officer Jailed for Secret Affair with Murderer at Britain’s Toughest Prison

UK News

REAPEAT OFFENDER Pervert Jailed 12 Days After Release for Exposing Himself on Train

UK News

Pervert Jailed 12 Days After Release for Exposing Himself on Train

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News

Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Peaceful Protest at Bell Hotel Site Sees Three Arrests Amid Heavy Police Presence

MIGRANT CRISIS Man Appears in Court Charged with Racially Aggravated Public Order Offences Following Epping Protest

UK News
Peaceful Protest at Bell Hotel Site Sees Three Arrests Amid Heavy Police Presence

Man Appears in Court Charged with Racially Aggravated Public Order Offences Following Epping Protest

UK News

SCUMBAGS Elderly Men Hurt in Dudley Gold and Silver Coin Heist

UK News

Elderly Men Hurt in Dudley Gold and Silver Coin Heist

UK News

PAEDO STING Alleged Paedophile Busted at Swindon Pub

UK News

Alleged Paedophile Busted at Swindon Pub

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live