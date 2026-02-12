A former Labour mayor from Bracknell Forest has been found guilty of perverting the course of justice after delaying police at her home, giving her son time to hide vital evidence. Naheed Ejaz, 61, stood accused of obstructing cops investigating her son’s rape of a 15-year-old girl.

90 Seconds to Destroy Crucial Evidence

On 12 September 2024, police knocked on Ejaz’s door while investigating Diwan Khan, 41, over allegations that he raped a teenage girl. Ejaz deliberately stalled opening the door, speaking secretly to Khan in Urdu for over 90 seconds. The pair discussed Khan’s missing phone, which officers believe contained damning videos of the attack.

Winchester Crown Court heard Ejaz and Khan avoided saying “phone” outright because the word sounds the same in Urdu and English. Bodycam footage captured Khan whispering “the big bell” with Ejaz replying, “keep silent, I know.”

Chilling Details of the Attack

Khan spiked the victim’s drink with MDMA before assaulting her.

The girl blacked out and was found naked in Khan’s car with no memory of the event.

Khan filmed himself abusing the unconscious teen, including choking and slapping her.

He threatened to send the video to her mum if she reported the crime and warned: “I will slit your throat.”

Mother’s Defence Fails, Judge Blames “Mother’s Love” Gone Too Far

Ejaz, who had been Mayor of Bracknell Forest from 2023 to 2024, argued she delayed opening the door to wake her son and get him to speak to officers. The jury wasn’t convinced and convicted her of obstructing justice.

“We can’t be sure that Ms Ejaz knew the full extent of her son’s trouble,” said prosecutor Ed Wylde, “but a mother’s love stretched into criminality in this case.”

Ejaz admitted she let “mother’s love” cloud her judgment, but the court saw it as deliberate interference in a serious rape investigation.

What Happens Next?

Both Ejaz and Khan were found guilty at Winchester Crown Court. Sentencing will be scheduled soon. Given the horrific nature of Khan’s rape and Ejaz’s active cover-up, prosecutors are expected to push for tough jail terms.

The Crown Prosecution Service warns that destroying or hiding evidence in rape cases carries severe penalties under UK law.