Ex-Liverpool Star Arrested Over Assault Charge

The 30-year-old winger, hailing from Chislehurst, now finds himself in hot water. He faces a serious charge of actual bodily harm after an alleged assault on Sunday, December 14.
Arrest at Luton Airport
He was arrested at Luton Airport on Friday, January 30, before being taken into custody. After the arrest, he was released on bail.
Court Date Set
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed he is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 6. The case is set to unfold in court soon.
From Liverpool to Bulgaria: The Football Journey
- Currently plays for Lokomotiv Sofia in Bulgaria’s top tier
- Former England under-21 international
- Joined Liverpool in 2012, racking up 58 appearances
- Later spells at Derby County, Birmingham City, and AFC Bournemouth
- Had 92 appearances for Bournemouth between 2016 and 2020
- Played non-league football before moving abroad in November 2025