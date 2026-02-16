Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Ex-Liverpool Star Arrested Over Assault Charge

The 30-year-old winger, hailing from Chislehurst, now finds himself in hot water. He faces a...

Published: 11:37 am February 16, 2026
Updated: 11:37 am February 16, 2026
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

The 30-year-old winger, hailing from Chislehurst, now finds himself in hot water. He faces a serious charge of actual bodily harm after an alleged assault on Sunday, December 14.

Arrest at Luton Airport

He was arrested at Luton Airport on Friday, January 30, before being taken into custody. After the arrest, he was released on bail.

 

Court Date Set

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed he is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 6. The case is set to unfold in court soon.

From Liverpool to Bulgaria: The Football Journey

  • Currently plays for Lokomotiv Sofia in Bulgaria’s top tier
  • Former England under-21 international
  • Joined Liverpool in 2012, racking up 58 appearances
  • Later spells at Derby County, Birmingham City, and AFC Bournemouth
  • Had 92 appearances for Bournemouth between 2016 and 2020
  • Played non-league football before moving abroad in November 2025

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BREAKING NEWS

LEGAL BOMBSHELL Keir Starmer Forced to Backtrack on Cancelling Local Elections After Nigel Farage’s Legal Bombshell

UK News

FIND MAISIE Extreme concern for missing 21-year-old woman last seen in Jesmond area of Newcastle

UK News

POLICE RENEW APPEAL Urgent: Missing Teen From Maidstone Last Spotted Near Canterbury Woods

UK News

VILE PREDATOR Drug Dealer Jailed After Shocking Attack on Woman Outside Peterborough Surgery

UK News

HEADON HORROR SMASH UK: Serious Crash Shuts A30 London Road in Bagshot

UK News

UK: Cannabis Grower’s Daring Fence Leap Ends in Arrest

UK News

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Fatal Croydon Stabbing Sparks Major Police Hunt

UK News

BLAZE HORROR CLOSED THE M3 UK: Major Crash Sparks Fire, M3 Westbound Closed

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL UK: All of the Epstein files have now been released, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi

UK News

A man has been jailed for a brutal assault outside a Blackburn Vue Cinema

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WANTED Police Hunt 47-Year-Old Man in Torquay Over Stalking Allegations

UK News

Police Hunt 47-Year-Old Man in Torquay Over Stalking Allegations

UK News

SHAMBLES Deportation Flight Scrapped After Detainee Swallows Vape Battery

UK News

Deportation Flight Scrapped After Detainee Swallows Vape Battery

UK News

HONEYTRAP AMBUSHED Valentine’s Tragedy at Valley Park: 1 Dead, 3 Stabbed, 7 Arrested

UK News

Valentine’s Tragedy at Valley Park: 1 Dead, 3 Stabbed, 7 Arrested

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

CARGO SHIP BLAZE Early Morning Blaze Aboard Cargo Giant One Humber Near Portsmouth

UK News

Early Morning Blaze Aboard Cargo Giant One Humber Near Portsmouth

UK News

SERIAL OFFENDER Sex Offender Jailed for Hiding Digital Tracks and Shocking Abuse Images

UK News

Sex Offender Jailed for Hiding Digital Tracks and Shocking Abuse Images

UK News
Suspected thieves armed with hammers have been arrested following reports of break-ins at two shops near Sevenoaks

Four Men Charged Over Major Cocaine Ring in West Kent and South London

UK News
Suspected thieves armed with hammers have been arrested following reports of break-ins at two shops near Sevenoaks

Four Men Charged Over Major Cocaine Ring in West Kent and South London

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

GANG ATTACK Four teenage lads face rape charges after luring woman into dark alley

UK News

Four teenage lads face rape charges after luring woman into dark alley

UK News

FATAL SEASIDE BRAWL Teens Convicted of Manslaughter After Brutal Beach Attack Leaves Man Dead

UK News

Teens Convicted of Manslaughter After Brutal Beach Attack Leaves Man Dead

UK News

Christian Pastor Freed on Bail but Banned from Bristol City Centre Over Christmas

UK News

Christian Pastor Freed on Bail but Banned from Bristol City Centre Over Christmas

UK News
Watch Live