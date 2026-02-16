Ex-Liverpool Star Arrested Over Assault Charge

The 30-year-old winger, hailing from Chislehurst, now finds himself in hot water. He faces a serious charge of actual bodily harm after an alleged assault on Sunday, December 14.

Arrest at Luton Airport

He was arrested at Luton Airport on Friday, January 30, before being taken into custody. After the arrest, he was released on bail.

Court Date Set

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed he is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 6. The case is set to unfold in court soon.

