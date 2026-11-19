An inquest jury has found that Serco staff failed to take reasonable steps to locate a former Royal Marine’s home to fit an electronic tag before his death.

Matthew Trickett, 37, was found dead in a park near his home in Maidenhead on 19 May 2024, six days after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on National Security Act charges linked to alleged spying for Hong Kong.

The jury at Berkshire Coroner’s Court recorded a conclusion of suicide and found failings in the attempts to locate his address. A fourth unsuccessful visit led to a notification to Thames Valley Police that bail conditions may have been breached.

Coroner raises concerns over electronic monitoring

Senior Coroner Heidi Connor said she intended to issue prevention of future deaths reports. The inquest heard that simple online map searches could have identified Mr Trickett’s address.

The jury heard that Mr Trickett feared being arrested again after learning police were looking for him.

Evidence also examined how information about his earlier self-harm and suicidal statements in police custody had not been fully passed between the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police.

The Metropolitan Police told the inquest that it had since introduced a Self-Harm Risk Assessment Plan for national security detainees.

National security prosecution

Mr Trickett was charged alongside Peter Wai and Bill Yuen. He died before trial, and the allegations against him were never tested by a jury.

Wai and Yuen were later convicted of assisting a foreign intelligence service. Wai was sentenced to ten years and Yuen to eight years.

The coroner’s findings concern failures in the electronic tagging process, not a finding that Mr Trickett was guilty of any offence.

Anyone affected by issues raised in this report can contact Samaritans free on 116 123.