DASH AND DINE Ex-Solicitor Flees Again Amid Four Active Arrest Warrants

  Fugitive Lawyer on the Run Kerry Ann Stevens, 40, a former solicitor, is still...

Published: 4:43 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 7:44 pm February 19, 2026

 

Fugitive Lawyer on the Run

Kerry Ann Stevens, 40, a former solicitor, is still on the loose despite four outstanding arrest warrants. Struck off from the Roll of Solicitors, Stevens has failed to show up for court at least nine times. Essex police have just released a fresh mugshot of the elusive fugitive.

Her partner, Daniel Alani, 39, also skipped a recent sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court. However, no arrest warrant was issued for him as the court accepted his excuse for absence.

Multiple Charges and Court Drama

Stevens faces 11 counts of making off without payment and one count of shop theft. She denies all charges and is set to stand trial later this year. Both she and Alani have connections to Shoebury and Westcliff in Essex, police confirm.

The couple first hit headlines locally after multiple alleged dine-and-dash incidents across Essex, as well as dodging taxi fares. One cabbie claims Stevens shouted at him when he refused to accept a phone charger as payment instead of cash.

 

 

Escaping Justice: The Dine-and-Dash Trail

  • Regulars stopped the pair fleeing a pub without paying a £62.20 bill at The Castle Inn. The meal included prawn cocktail, breaded mushrooms, roast chicken dinners, and drinks.
  • Landlord Ken Todd, 76, said: “For the sake of £62, if they came in and were starving I’d just give them the food. The man tried to leave through the back door which I’d already locked, and the woman apparently tried to escape through the bathroom window.”
  • The couple was arrested in May 2024 at a Great Wakering address, with earlier mugshots taken then.
  • They were questioned on three counts of making off without payment and released on conditional bail — bail they ignored, sparking the police hunt.

Partners in Crime: Alani’s Guilty Plea

Boyfriend Daniel Alani has pleaded guilty to theft, shoplifting, and eight counts of making off without payment. His sentencing is scheduled for next Thursday.

 

 

Police urge anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Essex Police’s latest mugshot of Kerry Ann Stevens:

Stevens and Alani are wanted for a spree of ‘dine and dash’ offences across Essex, with four active warrants issued for Stevens alone.

