An Albanian man convicted of murder in his absence will not be extradited from Britain to serve a 24-year prison sentence after a court in Albania ruled the punishment could no longer be enforced.

Sabri Sopoti, 60, had been wanted over the fatal shooting of a man in a café in Albania in December 1999. He was arrested in England in July 2026, but his extradition proceedings were brought to an end at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday 20 November.

The court was told Albanian authorities had withdrawn the extradition request following a ruling on 4 November by the Dibër Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction that the time limit for enforcing the sentence had expired.

Albanian murder sentence no longer enforceable

Sopoti was convicted in his absence of premeditated murder and a firearms offence, receiving 23 years for the killing and a consecutive one-year sentence for the weapons offence.

Under the limitation rules cited in the extradition proceedings, a sentence of more than 15 years must be enforced within 20 years of the relevant final conviction decision. The Albanian court concluded that the applicable period had expired.

With the extradition request withdrawn, the Westminster court ordered Sopoti’s discharge from those proceedings. The Crown Prosecution Service reportedly said there was no indication that Albania intended to challenge the ruling.

Prosecutors alleged he used false refugee identity

During earlier hearings, prosecutors alleged that Sopoti entered the UK under the identity of Zenel Bytyqi, presenting himself as a refugee from the Kosovo conflict. They said the identity was used for around 27 years.

Those claims about his immigration history were advanced in the extradition case; they should not be confused with a separate UK conviction for immigration fraud.

According to the Albanian prosecution account presented at Westminster, Sopoti left his home armed on 24 December 1999 after a telephone conversation about a dispute involving his family.

He was alleged to have carried a Scorpion submachine gun and a pistol before finding the victim in a bar and shooting him. Sopoti left Albania and was convicted without being present at the trial, although the court heard he was represented by an appointed lawyer.

Remains in custody over separate UK conviction

The end of the extradition case does not mean Sopoti has been released from prison.

He is serving a 37-month sentence imposed at Southwark Crown Court on 23 March 2026 after a conviction for conspiracy to fraudulently evade customs duties or prohibitions. His earliest reported release date is February 2027.

It remains unclear what immigration action, if any, could follow his eventual release. A response from the Home Office had not been included in the reporting available at the time of writing.