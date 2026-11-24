A woman has been seriously injured after a collision involving a van on New Road North in Exeter, prompting a police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Emergency services were called at around 1.05pm on Friday 20 November after the pedestrian was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Transporter van.
The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Police investigate Exeter collision
New Road North remained closed while officers examined the circumstances of the incident. Police have not provided any further details about the woman’s condition.
Witnesses and dashcam footage sought
Investigators want to speak to anyone who saw the collision or has relevant dashcam footage from the area.
Witnesses should call 101 or contact Devon and Cornwall Police through its website, quoting log 326 of 20 November.