Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COVID RIP OFF Family Jailed for Ripping Off £150k Covid Bounce Back Loans

A crooked family has been locked up for swindling £150,000 from the government’s Covid Bounce...

Published: 11:27 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 11:27 pm February 28, 2026

A crooked family has been locked up for swindling £150,000 from the government’s Covid Bounce Back Loan scheme. Their cash haul funded luxury home makeovers, private school fees, and personal debts, following a hard-hitting National Crime Agency (NCA) probe.

Fake Firms, Fake Claims, Real Jail Time

Kashid Rashid, 53, from Ilford, along with his wife Noreen Malik, 46, nephew Rehaan Mohammed, 32, and brother Rizwan Haider, 61, set up bogus businesses to snag three £50,000 Bounce Back Loans during the pandemic. They lied about how COVID hit their companies and pumped up turnover figures to max out the loans.

A fourth loan application was knocked back after officials found the company was dormant. But by then, the damage was done.

Luxury Living on Dirty Loan Money

The NCA revealed the stolen cash was funnelled to family and linked businesses. It paid for swanky home improvements, school fees, vehicles, and trailers. Shocking voice notes surfaced of Rashid coaching others to create fake invoices to back their loan bids.

In July 2020, Rashid even tried buying a company just to secure another loan, offering the owner £15,000 to apply before the sale – but the owner sensibly said no.

Fraudster’s Past Catches Up

On top of the loan fraud, Rashid claimed Universal Credit under a fake name, kept hush about having a child, and lied about where he lived. The family faced justice at Southwark Crown Court on 28 November 2025 after a five-week trial.

  • Kashid Rashid was handed six-and-a-half years behind bars.
  • Nephew Rehaan Mohammed got three years in prison.
  • Wife Noreen Malik and brother Rizwan Haider received two-year suspended sentences each.

“They deliberately exploited a government scheme set up to help in a national crisis,” Judge HHJ Hale said. He slammed their actions as “a systematic and repeated assault on the banks and the Bounce Back scheme.”

Rashid isn’t new to fraud. With past convictions in the United States and Romania, he will be extradited to Romania after serving his UK sentence to complete a four-year term.

More news from Southwark

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BREAKING NEWS

TRAGIC END Police find body Found in Sevenoaks of Paul Benfield

Breaking News

KNIFE ATTACK Armed police close road in Winchester following early-morning stabbing

UK News

STRENGTH UNLEASHED US Launches Massive Airstrikes on Iran in ‘Operation Epic Fury’

UK News

Bridgerton Shocker: New Lady Whistledown Mystery Hits Netflix

UK News

WEEKEND SHOW Six Planets Stick Together in Rare Weekend Sky Show

UK News

SCAM REMAND Man Charged After Graffiti on Churchill Statue in Parliament Square

UK News

TAKEN TOO SOON Three Teens Locked Up for Manchester Stabbing Murder of 14-Year-Old Ibrahima Seck

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Two Women Charged After Body Found in Helston Business Park

UK News

AIRSTRIKE CLAIM Ayatollah Khamenei ‘Killed’ in Israeli Airstrikes

UK News

MASSIVE STRIKES Trump Threatens Iran: Surrender or Face “Certain Death” as US Joins Israel in Massive Strikes

US News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNPRECEDENTED CRISIS Airspace Grounded, Flights Scrapped as US and Israel Strike Iran, Sparking Chaos

UK News

Airspace Grounded, Flights Scrapped as US and Israel Strike Iran, Sparking Chaos

UK News

FIND HIM Police Urgently Seek Missing Man Daniel Flis

UK News

Police Urgently Seek Missing Man Daniel Flis

UK News

LOCKED UP Two Burglars Jailed for Nearly Nine Years After Crime Spree in Lymington

UK News

Two Burglars Jailed for Nearly Nine Years After Crime Spree in Lymington

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

SHOCK ATTACK Iranian Drone Obliterates $300M US Radar in Bahrain

UK News

Iranian Drone Obliterates $300M US Radar in Bahrain

UK News

HIGH SPEED PURSUIT Two Men Nabbed After High-Speed BMW Chase in Bradford

UK News

Two Men Nabbed After High-Speed BMW Chase in Bradford

UK News

HOTEL HIT BY MISSLE Missile Debris Sets Dubai Hotel Ablaze Amid Iran’s Blitz on Tourist Hotspot

UK News, World News

Missile Debris Sets Dubai Hotel Ablaze Amid Iran’s Blitz on Tourist Hotspot

UK News, World News
MORE FROM UKNIP

URGENT APPEAL Missing Man Last Seen in Ramsgate

UK News

Missing Man Last Seen in Ramsgate

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Starmer Joins France and Germany Condemning Iran’s ‘Indiscriminate’ Strikes After UK Stayed Out of US-Israeli Attack

UK News
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

Starmer Joins France and Germany Condemning Iran’s ‘Indiscriminate’ Strikes After UK Stayed Out of US-Israeli Attack

UK News

SWIFT JUSTICE Zombie Knife Menace Halted by West Midlands Police

UK News

Zombie Knife Menace Halted by West Midlands Police

UK News
Watch Live