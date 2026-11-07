The family of a 20-year-old woman killed in a high-speed crash in South Wales is making a final appeal for support before a parliamentary petition calling for changes to the law closes on Sunday, 8 November.

Sophie Brimble died in July 2017 after a car driven by her boyfriend, Jay Bayliss, crashed into a lamppost in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, during a high-speed race.

Her sister, Aimee Coombes, has spent years fighting for justice after Bayliss was ruled unfit to stand trial because of injuries sustained in the collision.

Despite a jury subsequently finding that he caused Sophie’s death by dangerous driving, the court was unable to impose a prison sentence or driving ban under the legal procedures available.

Bayliss received an absolute discharge at Newport Crown Court in April 2026.

Now Aimee is urging the public to support a petition calling for greater judicial powers in cases where defendants are found unfit to plead.

Sophie Brimble’s Family Appeals for 100,000 Petition Signatures

The parliamentary petition, entitled Review the law on unfit to plead & reform it to protect victims & public safety, closes on 8 November 2026.

The campaign calls on the Government to review legislation governing defendants who cannot participate in conventional criminal trials because of medical conditions.

In an emotional Facebook appeal, Aimee said she was heartbroken that the campaign had not yet reached its target of 100,000 signatures.

She wrote: “Losing Sophie was hard enough. Learning to live in a world without her is something no family should ever have to face.”

Aimee said her family’s determination to secure changes to the law would continue regardless of whether the petition reached its target.

She added: “When it comes to Sophie, I WILL NOT GIVE UP.”

The family hopes the campaign will help prevent others from experiencing similar circumstances.

Petitions receiving 100,000 signatures are considered for debate in Parliament, although a debate is not automatic.

The petition has already passed the 10,000-signature threshold required for a Government response.

What Happened to Sophie Brimble in the 2017 Crash?

Sophie was a passenger in a Volkswagen Polo driven by Bayliss when the vehicle crashed in Brynmawr on 26 July 2017.

The car was involved in a race through residential streets, with investigators establishing that vehicles had reached speeds exceeding 80mph in a 30mph area.

Sophie died at the scene.

Another driver involved in the race, Neil Brooks, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving in 2019 and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Bayliss, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, was initially considered medically unfit to stand trial.

The investigation was reopened in 2024 after police discovered he had successfully reapplied for his driving licence.

He was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but medical evidence presented in 2026 led to a further finding that he was unfit to participate in criminal proceedings.

Instead, the court conducted a trial of facts.

A jury found that Bayliss had committed the act alleged, but this was not a conventional criminal conviction.

Why Could the Court Not Ban Jay Bayliss From Driving?

Under the existing legal framework, when someone is found unfit to plead, the court can hold a hearing to establish whether they carried out the alleged act.

However, the range of outcomes available to a judge is limited.

Following the trial of facts at Newport Crown Court, Bayliss received an absolute discharge.

The judge could not impose an ordinary criminal sentence or a driving disqualification through that procedure.

The decision devastated Sophie’s relatives, who questioned how a man considered medically unable to stand trial could nevertheless regain his driving licence.

The family has called for changes that would allow courts to impose appropriate public protection measures in such cases.

The question of whether someone is fit to drive is legally distinct from whether they are capable of participating in a criminal trial.

Nevertheless, the case has raised concerns about the consequences when those separate legal processes produce outcomes that families consider contradictory.

Government Acknowledges Law Needs Reform

The Ministry of Justice responded to the petition on 21 August 2026, acknowledging that the law governing unfitness to plead needs updating.

The Government said it was considering reforms to provide courts with a broader range of outcomes, including measures designed to improve public protection and support victims.

The proposals could include additional powers to impose restrictions or supervision where a jury has established that a defendant committed the alleged act.

The Government has not committed to a timetable for introducing legislation.

Final Appeal Before Parliamentary Petition Closes

Aimee has thanked everyone who has supported the campaign, shared the petition or contacted the family following Sophie’s death.

She has made clear that the end of the petition will not mean the end of her efforts to secure reform.

The family continues to campaign in Sophie’s memory and hopes greater awareness of the case will encourage changes to the law.

The parliamentary petition closes on Sunday, 8 November 2026.

The petition can be viewed and signed here: Review the law on unfit to plead and reform it to protect victims and public safety.