BOUNCE BACK Family Fraud Scam Nets £150,000 in Bounce Back Loans

Voice notes uncovered by the National Crime Agency have exposed Kashid Rashid plotting fake invoices...

Published: 9:32 pm February 27, 2026
Voice notes uncovered by the National Crime Agency have exposed Kashid Rashid plotting fake invoices to support dodgy Bounce Back Loan claims. The scheme raked in £150,000 during the Covid-19 pandemic for Rashid’s family.

Convicted Family Members Sentenced

Rashid, 53, from Ilford, along with his wife Noreen Malik, 46, nephew Rehaan Mohammed, 32, and brother Rizwan Haider, 61, were slammed with sentences at Southwark Crown Court. The quartet were found guilty after a five-week trial ending 28 November 2025.

How They Ripped Off the System

  • Used three businesses to snatch three Bounce Back Loans totalling £150,000.
  • Filed one more fake loan application for £50,000, which was rejected.
  • Falsely claimed they were hit hard by the pandemic and inflated their business figures to get bigger loans.
  • Loan money sent to family members, other firms they controlled, and splashed on house renos, private school fees, cars, and trailers.

Rashid even tried to buy a company just to apply for another loan, offering £15,000 to the owner to use their business account. The owner refused. Mohammed’s last application failed because the firm was dormant.

Deceit, Identity Tricks, and More Fraud

The NCA found Rashid had legally changed his name nine times in ten years to dodge credit checks. They also uncovered a second scam when paperwork in Rashid’s hire car linked Patric Ciwinski, 36, to a bogus Universal Credit claim in the name of Robert Wright — no money was paid out before discovery.

Rashid himself was caught trying to claim Universal Credit under a fake name. He lied about having a child and living at the claimed address. He admitted one count of fraud by false representation but denied other charges.

Harsh Sentences Passed Down

Judge HHJ Hale condemned their actions as a “systematic and repeated assault on the banks and the Bounce Back scheme” designed to help during a national crisis.

  • Kashid Rashid: 6½ years in prison
  • Rehaan Mohammed: 3 years in jail
  • Noreen Malik & Rizwan Haider: 2-year suspended sentences each
  • Patric Ciwinski: 12-month community order

Rashid, Mohammed, Malik, and Haider were also banned from being company directors for set periods.

Once his UK term ends, Rashid will be extradited to Romania to serve a further four-year fraud sentence. He has prior fraud convictions in both the US and Romania.

NCA Warns Against Exploiting Government Support

“Bounce Back Loans were a vital tool for businesses to help them stay afloat and continue trading during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this family saw it as an opportunity to exploit the system at a time when the country was facing unprecedented challenges.” — Alistair Reid, NCA

