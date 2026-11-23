Three members of the same family have been jailed for a combined 50 years after a knife attack on a man outside TK Maxx in Orpington following a row at a nearby pub.

Roy Foster, 39, held victim David Corder by the legs while his stepson Thomas Dunne, 20, and step-nephew Mark Baker, 21, repeatedly stabbed him during the attack in Sevenoaks Way.

The three men were sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday (23 November) after a jury found them guilty of attempted murder.

Foster was jailed for 20 years, while Dunne and Baker each received 15-year prison sentences.

Pub row sparked revenge attack

The violence began at the Beech Tree pub in Orpington late on 1 August 2025, where Mr Corder, who is in his 30s, had been drinking with relatives.

Foster and his wife, who were close friends and neighbours of Mr Corder, were also at the pub.

Prosecutor John Lloyd-Richards told the court that Mr Corder had been aggressive towards another man, although Foster initially appeared to be trying to calm the situation.

The confrontation later spilled outside, where Foster’s wife, Charlene Baker, was punched in the face and suffered a black eye.

The court heard it remained unclear whether Mr Corder or a female relative had struck her.

Foster confronted Mr Corder, warning: “This ain’t over Dave, look at my wife’s eye.”

Victim chased and stabbed outside TK Maxx

Dunne, who had not been at the pub, was subsequently told by his grandmother that his mother had been punched by Mr Corder.

He and Baker armed themselves with knives and pursued Mr Corder along Sevenoaks Way on an electric bike.

Mr Corder told the court the pair threatened him, shouting: “I’m going to kill you Dave, you’re dead.”

Foster then arrived in his car and joined the attack.

The three men chased their victim towards TK Maxx, where he fell to the ground.

As Foster restrained Mr Corder by holding his legs, Dunne and Baker repeatedly stabbed him, the prosecution said.

The attackers fled, leaving their victim seriously injured.

An ambulance happened to be passing shortly afterwards, and its crew discovered Mr Corder suffering from multiple stab wounds.

One injury had penetrated his chest cavity. He needed four blood transfusions and critical care.

Victim describes psychological impact

In a victim impact statement, Mr Corder said the stabbing had had a “very strong” impact on his mental health.

Previously outgoing and sociable, he now struggled to leave his home following the ordeal.

All three defendants expressed extreme remorse for their actions.

Sentencing the family members, Judge Alice Robinson said: “You were all motivated by revenge. You were incensed by the perception that Mr Corder had attacked Charlene Baker.”

Foster was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment, with Dunne and Baker each receiving 15 years.