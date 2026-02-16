Farmfoods has urgently recalled its Ritz Cheese Sandwich. The reason? Key allergens like milk, soya, and wheat (gluten) aren’t properly highlighted on the packaging.

Only Indonesian Packs Affected

This alarm only affects sandwiches sourced from Indonesia. Products from other countries are safe.

All You Need to Know

Product: Ritz Cheese Sandwich

Best Before: All dates included

What To Do If You’ve Bought One

If you’re allergic or intolerant to any of these ingredients, don’t risk it. Avoid eating the sandwich and return it to your store for a full refund.

Got questions? Ring Farmfoods Customer Services on 0121 700 7160.