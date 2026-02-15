Watch Live
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Fatal Croydon Stabbing Sparks Major Police Hunt

  Met detectives have launched a full investigation following a deadly stabbing in Croydon’s Hesterman...

Published: 6:02 pm February 15, 2026
Updated: 6:10 pm February 15, 2026

 

Met detectives have launched a full investigation following a deadly stabbing in Croydon’s Hesterman Way in the early hours of Sunday, 15 February.

Man, 22, Dies After Stabbing

At around 1:15am, police were called to reports of a violent stabbing. Officers and paramedics found three men suffering from stab wounds. The 22-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital but tragically died despite intense efforts to save him.

His family have been informed and is receiving specialist support.

Multiple Arrests Made

  • Two 21-year-old men, also injured, were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition.
  • Both men have been arrested on suspicion of affray. One remains in custody, the other is still hospitalised.
  • Two women, aged 25, and a 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder later that Sunday. They remain in police custody.
  • Additionally, two more women (21 and 22) were arrested for affray. The 21-year-old was bailed, while the 22-year-old remains in custody.

Investigation Underway

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this hugely difficult time,” said Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila. “We cannot imagine what they are going through. We know this incident is distressing for the local community. Officers are working fast to unravel what happened and bring those responsible to justice. We urge anyone with information to contact police immediately.”

A crime scene remains in place as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting ref CAD511/15Feb or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topics :UkUk NewsUk News

