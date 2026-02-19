Father and Son Convicted Over Deadly Road Rage in Northfleet

A brutal road rage attack in Northfleet has ended in tragedy after a four-year-old boy was killed. Owen Maughan, 28, and his father, Patrick, 54, have been found guilty of manslaughter after deliberately ramming a family car off the road.

Deliberate Crash Kills Young Boy

On Sunday, 1 June 2025, Owen was behind the wheel of a Ford Ranger with Patrick in the passenger seat. They followed another Ford Ranger carrying Peter Maughan, his parents, and his sister along the A2.

After a dangerous six-mile pursuit captured on dashcam, Owen deliberately smashed into Peter’s family car near New Barn Road in Northfleet at around 60mph. The impact caused the vehicle to rollover, fatally injuring four-year-old Peter and seriously injuring his father. His mother and sister sustained minor injuries.

Day of Drinking and Madness

The court heard that before the horrific collision, Owen and Patrick had spent the afternoon binge drinking in Rochester pubs—Owen downing about 12 bottles of booze and Patrick 13 pints. Their reckless, intoxicated driving put a whole family’s lives at risk.

After the crash, both men fled the scene. Patrick was even caught on CCTV removing the number plate. The wrecked vehicle was later found abandoned in nearby Hextable, damaged and with a child’s pushchair trapped underneath.

Justice Served, but Lives Forever Shattered

Owen surrendered himself the next day, and Patrick was arrested two days later in Berkshire. Both were charged with murder but ultimately convicted of manslaughter after a three-week trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

Patrick was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to the boy’s father, an injury Owen had already admitted.