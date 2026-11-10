A fire engine was reportedly unable to get through a residential road in Northfleet after cars parked on both sides of a bend left insufficient room for the emergency vehicle to pass.

The incident was highlighted by a local resident on Tuesday 10 November 2026, who raised concerns about parking between Warwick Place and College Road.

A post shared in the Northfleet Matters Facebook group claimed that a fire engine had become stuck because of the way vehicles were parked along the road.

The incident has prompted a warning about the importance of keeping residential streets accessible to emergency services, particularly where narrow roads and bends can make it difficult for larger vehicles to pass.

Cars Parked on Both Sides of Bend

Local resident Sophie Bamberger described the situation in a public Facebook post, warning that inconsiderate parking could prevent firefighters from reaching an emergency.

She wrote:

“Fire engine stuck this morning because of the way cars are parked between Warwick Place And College road!!

“This is the importance of parking correctly so these emergency vehicles can get through. Cars parked on both sides of a bend so they could not get through.”

The post raised concerns about the potential consequences of emergency vehicles being delayed while travelling through residential areas.

It has not been confirmed whether the fire engine was responding to an emergency call or how long access was obstructed.

Kent Fire Service Warns Drivers to Leave Enough Space

Kent Fire and Rescue Service has previously warned that badly parked vehicles can delay crews responding to potentially life-threatening incidents.

The service advises motorists to leave a minimum gap of 3.1 metres to allow fire engines to pass safely.

Additional room may be needed when crews are operating at an incident.

The advice forms part of the service’s Getting Through campaign, which encourages drivers to consider emergency vehicle access before leaving their cars.

Firefighters have warned that even a short delay can have serious consequences when crews are responding to a house fire or another emergency.

A blocked road can force crews to find alternative access, locate vehicle owners or change how they tackle an incident.

Parking Problems on Residential Roads

The reported obstruction in Northfleet highlights the difficulties emergency services can face when vehicles are parked on both sides of narrow streets.

Parking close to bends and junctions can further reduce the space available for large vehicles to manoeuvre.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service advises drivers to park close to the kerb, avoid obstructing corners and check that sufficient space remains for emergency vehicles.

Kent Police also advises that vehicles parked dangerously or in a way that prevents emergency service access can be reported to the force.

Incident Awaiting Official Confirmation

The circumstances of Tuesday morning’s reported obstruction have not yet been independently confirmed by Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

It is not known whether firefighters were delayed while attending an emergency or whether enforcement action was taken against any vehicle owners.

The incident nevertheless serves as a reminder to motorists that leaving enough room for emergency vehicles is essential, particularly on narrow residential roads.

Drivers are encouraged to check that a fire engine or ambulance could pass before leaving their vehicle unattended.