AMMO SEIZED Firearms and Ammo Seized in Tipton Raid

West Midlands Police swooped on a Tipton home, seizing two rifles and ammunition in a...

Published: 3:20 pm February 15, 2026
Updated: 3:20 pm February 15, 2026

West Midlands Police swooped on a Tipton home, seizing two rifles and ammunition in a dramatic early morning raid on Friday, 13 February.

Three Arrested Over Firearm Offences

Officers arrested two men, aged 35 and 37, and a 39-year-old woman. All three are now on bail while investigations continue.

Police Urge Public to Speak Up

Authorities are pleading for anyone with info on illegal firearms to come forward. You can contact police directly or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Watch Live