Firefighters are battling a fierce blaze at The Bruce Arms pub in Easton Royal, near Pewsey, Wiltshire. The fire erupted just after 11.30am today, sparking a major emergency response.

Flames Rage at The Bruce Arms

Several fire engines have rushed to The Bruce Arms to tackle the fierce flames tearing through an outbuilding. Crews are working flat-out to stop the fire from spreading to the main pub and nearby areas.

Road Closures Cause Chaos

The B3087 Burbage Road is shut both ways outside the pub, causing heavy delays for commuters. Police say the closure will remain until the fire is under control and the scene is safe.