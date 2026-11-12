Three service medals belonging to a former North Wales firefighter and ambulance worker are set to be returned to his family after they were discovered discarded in a skip.

The medals, engraved with the name of Leading Firefighter David C Hinks, were recovered by a worker at a recycling facility in North Wales.

Rather than allowing the decorations to be thrown away, the finder helped launch a social media appeal in the hope of tracing their rightful owner or a surviving relative.

The appeal quickly attracted attention from former emergency service workers, local residents and people offering to help trace the family.

In an emotional development, a man identifying himself as David’s son came forward and confirmed that he still had the original presentation cases for two of the medals.

The person coordinating the appeal has since announced that the decorations will be returned to the family this week.

Service Medals Discovered Among Discarded Rubbish

The unusual discovery was made when a worker recovered three medals from a skip in North Wales.

The name engraved on the decorations was given as LDG FF David C Hinks, with the initials understood to refer to Leading Firefighter.

Photographs shared online prompted people familiar with emergency service honours to identify the medals.

Commenters suggested that the decorations included a Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal, a Fire Brigade Long Service and Good Conduct Medal and an Ambulance Service Long Service and Good Conduct Medal.

The combination suggested that their recipient had served in both the fire and ambulance services.

The medals’ precise service history has not been independently verified.

Former Colleagues Recall Firefighter From Rhyl

As the appeal spread, several people suggested that David Hinks had previously worked as a retained firefighter in Rhyl.

One commenter, Kevin Roberts, recalled a firefighter of that name who had also worked for the ambulance service.

“There was a Dave Hinks, Leading Firefighter at Rhyl Retained many years ago who was also Ambulance Service,” he wrote.

Another commenter, Gareth Edwards, recalled a Dave Hinks serving with the retained fire service in Rhyl during the 1980s and 1990s.

Others suggested contacting North Wales Fire and Rescue Service or emergency service charities to help establish the medals’ history and trace the family.

Son Comes Forward After Recognising Father’s Medals

The breakthrough came when Jon Hinks responded to the appeal, identifying the medals as belonging to his late father.

He wrote:

“These are my late fathers medals. I have the empty cases for the Ambulance and Fire service medals. PM sent”

His response provided a link between the recovered decorations and the family, who had retained the presentation cases.

The discovery meant that medals which could easily have been lost could instead be returned to someone for whom they held considerable personal significance.

Medals to Be Returned to Family This Week

Rebekah Uden, who helped publicise the discovery, later confirmed that arrangements had been made for the medals to be reunited with David’s son.

She wrote:

“The medals are now being returned to David C Hinks son this week. Thanks to all who posted, shared and commented.”

The update brought the public appeal to a successful conclusion after numerous people shared the post and helped identify the possible owner.

Although the circumstances in which the medals ended up in the skip remain unknown, their recovery has preserved an important part of one family’s history.

The decorations represent years of emergency service work and will now be returned to the family alongside the presentation cases they kept.

There has not yet been confirmation that the handover has been completed.