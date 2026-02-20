Watch Live
QUICK THINKING Firefighters Rescue Tawny Owl Trapped in Fishing Line

A routine stroll turned dramatic when a member of the public spotted a tawny owl...

Published: 2:09 am February 20, 2026
Updated: 2:09 am February 20, 2026

A routine stroll turned dramatic when a member of the public spotted a tawny owl tangled in fishing line, hanging helplessly from a tree in West Yorkshire.

Quick Thinking Leads to Life-Saving Call

Angus, the walker, didn’t hesitate to contact West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service after a recent chat with Nicole from their control room. “I’d never have thought to call 999 for a wildlife rescue if it wasn’t for that conversation,” Angus said. He stayed on scene until firefighters safely freed the distressed bird.

 

Firefighters Use Water Rescue Gear for Safe Retrieval

Station Manager Gaunt led the rescue, carefully assessing how to reach the owl without causing injury. Using water rescue equipment, they got close enough to snip through the fishing line with a knife attached to an extendable pole.

Owl Gets Expert Care and Is Now Recovering

The injured owl was rushed to Holly House, where vet Tom removed a fishing lure from its wing. After spending a night in hospital, the bird was transferred to a rescue centre in Oldham to continue its recovery.

“A cracking rescue and a ‘tu-whit tu-whoo’ of an outcome – one tawny owl safely on the road to recovery.”

