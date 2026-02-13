Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BLANTANT RULE BREAKER Drone Daredevil Lands Fine After Flying Over Emergency Services

First Conviction for Flying Over an Emergency Response Christopher McEwen, 46, from Norwich, has been...

Published: 2:26 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 6:34 am February 14, 2026

First Conviction for Flying Over an Emergency Response

Christopher McEwen, 46, from Norwich, has been slammed with a £2,000 fine for a string of dangerous drone offences – including flying over an emergency scene. This is believed to be the first conviction of its kind in the UK.

At Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, 13 February 2026, McEwen pleaded guilty to 17 offences. These range from flying close to emergency services battling a huge industrial fire, to snapping photos inside a prison, plus breaching restricted zones, ignoring height limits, and losing visual contact with his drone.

He was also hit with an £800 victim surcharge, £110 court costs, and was ordered to hand over his drone for destruction.

Disregarding Safety at a Major Fire

McEwen’s reckless piloting came to light after a massive fire broke out on Dibden Road, Norwich, in January 2025. Police, firefighters, and paramedics were on the scene all night battling the blaze at an abandoned factory.

Despite the chaos, McEwen flew his DJI Mavic 3 Pro Cine drone three times directly over the emergency response. Flying nearby without permission puts lives at risk and stops emergency teams from using their own drones to tackle the fire efficiently.

Flying High in Restricted Airspace

McEwen’s home lies inside a Flight Restriction Zone near Norwich Airport. Flying here without air traffic control approval is illegal. Yet, over six months, McEwen clocked 44 flights – 33 inside this no-fly zone.

He routinely ignored the drone’s built-in height limit of 120m, with 39 flights above this. Shocking was a May 2025 flight pushed the drone up to 1,900ft, dangerously close (350m) to a light aircraft flying nearby. The plane’s pilot had no clue about the drone, risking a deadly mid-air collision.

Blatant Rule Breaches and Legal Warnings

  • 36 flights were flown beyond McEwen’s visual line of sight, including one as far as 2,378m away.
  • He was unregistered as a drone operator during most offences, violating Air Navigation Order 2016.
  • McEwen also failed to complete the required competency tests.
  • In June 2024, he illegally flew over HMP Norwich prison, snapping photos of prisoners—an offence under the Prison Act 1952.

PC Jon Parker from Norfolk Police slammed McEwen’s actions: “His blatant disregard for drone laws risks everyone’s safety. These rules exist for good reasons.”

Norwich Airport’s Managing Director Richard Pace added: “Our Flight Restriction Zone covers a wide area. Drone pilots must get permission before flying here to protect aircraft and people.”

Alan Ward, Aviation Advisor for East Anglian Air Ambulance, warned: “A drone collision with an air ambulance could be catastrophic and delay lifesaving missions. This case is a stark reminder of drone operators’ responsibilities.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MIGRANT CRISIS Green Councillor Under Fire for Valentine’s Cards to Male Asylum Seekers

UK News

What Artificial Intelligence Means for Everyday Digital Entertainment

UK News

SAVAGE ATTACK Three Men Locked Up After Savage Blackburn Car Park Brawl

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

ATTEMP MURDER CHARGE Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shocking Sheerness Assault

UK News

LENGTHY PROBE 73-Year-Old Carmarthenshire Man Jailed for Drugging and Abducting Teen

UK News

KILLER NAMED AND PICTURED Teen Killer Named as He Turns 18

Breaking News

FATAL CRASH Driver Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash After Dangerous Overtake

UK News

CRIME SPREE Three Men Locked Up Over £2 Million Car-Key Burglary Spree in Birmingham

UK News

CARNAGE ON CAMPUS French Activist, 23, Beaten to Death in Shocking Lyon Attack

UK News

LUXURY LIFE Crewe Drug Dealer Snared After Raking In Over £500k – Jailed for Seven Years

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firefighters Rush to Rescue Cow Trapped in Mud

UK News

Firefighters Rush to Rescue Cow Trapped in Mud

UK News

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Launch: The Death Knell for Farage’s Number 10 Dream?

UK News

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Launch: The Death Knell for Farage’s Number 10 Dream?

UK News

LOCKDOWN Suspicious Item Sparks Tesco Lockdown in Slough

UK News

Suspicious Item Sparks Tesco Lockdown in Slough

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

JAILED Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News

Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News

Organised Crime Gang Busted: Over £500k Made from Massive Cannabis Operation

UK News

Organised Crime Gang Busted: Over £500k Made from Massive Cannabis Operation

UK News

Rugeley Man Jailed Over Exotic Animal Crime

UK News

Rugeley Man Jailed Over Exotic Animal Crime

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

OFFICER KILLED Police Officer Dies in Tragic Crash – Tributes Flood In

UK News

Police Officer Dies in Tragic Crash – Tributes Flood In

UK News

Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

UK News

Two Men Banged Up for Cocaine Supply in Fleetwood Sting

UK News

THEFT SPREE Bristol Man Caught After £40,000 Shoplifting Spree

UK News

Bristol Man Caught After £40,000 Shoplifting Spree

UK News
Watch Live