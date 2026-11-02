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FINED AND BANNED Five British anti-migrant activists fined and expelled from France after ‘battle bus’ arrests near Dunkirk

Five British anti-migrant activists arrested near Dunkirk while travelling in a so-called “battle bus” have been fined, expelled from France and banned from returning to two northern French departments for six months.

The Britons, aged between 30 and 46, were detained on Thursday, 29 October 2026, after French police found defensive sprays and other weapons in a minibus being used by the group along the Channel coast.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 02 At 01.23.49

French authorities described the men as belonging to an ultra-right movement. They were reportedly broadcasting live footage online when arrested in Grande-Synthe, near Dunkirk.

Each man was reportedly fined around £2,500 and ordered to pay approximately £418 to migrant charities.

All five were expelled from France on Sunday, 1 November, and banned from entering the Nord and Pas-de-Calais departments for six months.

Weapons recovered during arrests near Dunkirk

The group had been travelling along the northern French coast in a minibus reportedly nicknamed the “battle bus” and fitted with reinforced windows.

According to French authorities, officers recovered four tear gas canisters. Other reports described pepper spray and a baton among the items seized.

The men were initially held on suspicion of taking part in a group formed to prepare violence against people and transporting classified weapons without legitimate justification.

Investigators did not establish attacks on migrants

An aid group had accused the activists of violence against undocumented migrants, but investigators did not establish evidence of violent offences, Dunkirk prosecutor Charlotte Huet said in a statement reported on Sunday.

The allegations of attacks therefore remain unproven. French authorities took action over the weapons and imposed territorial restrictions and financial penalties.

Five British men expelled from France

The men were held while arrangements were made for their removal. French officials confirmed their expulsion on Sunday.

The restrictions cover Nord and Pas-de-Calais, including the Channel coast around Dunkirk and Calais, where migrants continue to attempt crossings to Britain in small boats.

Previous anti-migrant activity on the Channel coast

In January, two Britons suspected of travelling to France to participate in a prohibited anti-migrant action near Calais were arrested and deported. Ten other British activists were reportedly banned from French territory earlier in the year following allegations involving migrants on the coast.

 

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