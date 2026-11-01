Five people have been injured in a serious assault in Chandler’s Ford, Hampshire, during Halloween night, prompting a police investigation.

Emergency services were called to an incident on Park Road on Saturday (31 October), with five people reported injured and receiving medical treatment.

Officers remained at the scene until the early hours of Sunday morning as enquiries continued.

Police investigating Park Road incident

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said it recognised the concern the incident would cause among residents and confirmed officers were actively investigating the circumstances.

In a statement shared on social media, the force said: “We recognise this incident will be concerning for local residents and would like to reassure the community that we are actively investigating the circumstances and will provide further information when we are able to do so.”

It is not yet clear what led to the assault, how seriously those involved were hurt, or whether any arrests have been made.

The exact time of the incident and whether the five people were injured in a single confrontation have not been confirmed in the information available.

Residents await further details

Police have not released further information about those injured, and the nature of the medical treatment has not been disclosed.

Officers remained in the area into the early hours while investigating what happened.

UKNIP is seeking further clarification from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. Further updates will follow when confirmed information becomes available.