Four men have been found guilty of murdering Suhail Choudry, who died after being attacked with metal and wooden bars in a Keighley street.

Mr Choudry, 35, suffered catastrophic head and brain injuries during the attack in Flasby Street in the early hours of 8 February. He died in hospital three days later, on 11 February.

Following a two-month trial at Sheffield Crown Court, jurors returned verdicts on Thursday, 26 November, against six men charged in connection with the case.

Four murder convictions after Keighley attack

The following four men were convicted of murder, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon:

Mohammed Aliyaan Khan, 24 , of Malsis Road.

, of Malsis Road. Rashid Hussain, 41 , of Redcliffe Street.

, of Redcliffe Street. Faisal Khan, 26 , of Malsis Road.

, of Malsis Road. Majid Hussain, 42, of Devonshire Street.

Waseem Islam, 40, of East Avenue, was found guilty of manslaughter.

A sixth defendant, Hakeem Gulzar, 28, of Plover Street, was acquitted of murder, manslaughter, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, but convicted of assisting an offender.

All six were remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at a later date.

Victim died three days after attack

Residents called emergency services after a group armed with weapons, including metal and wooden bars, attacked Mr Choudry. He was taken to hospital with severe injuries but could not be saved.

West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team led the murder investigation.

Mr Choudry’s family thanked detectives for their work and said the trial had forced them to relive the violence and the extent of his injuries.

In a statement, the family said: “We welcome these convictions and although nothing will change the fact that our life’s have been changed forever from the loss of Suhail, we hope this serves as a reminder that people’s actions have consequences, and no one is above the law.”

They added: “We are glad justice has been served, and we will take the time now to privately process the past year”.

Detective condemns ‘calculated and violent attack’

Detective Superintendent Matt Holdsworth, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This was a calculated and violent attack that had been planned on Suhail Choudry.

“These group of men stopped at nothing with their intention to cause significant harm to Suhail.

“This was a senseless loss of life that has had a devastating impact on the victim’s family, friends and the wider community.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones, and we hope this outcome brings them some comfort as they continue to come to terms with their loss.”