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HORROR CRASH Five Teenagers Seriously Injured in Peak District Crash as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Five teenagers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed on Old Coalpit Lane in the Peak District, prompting a major emergency services response.

Three teenage girls and two teenage boys were injured when a blue Suzuki Swift was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed that all five occupants were taken to hospital following the crash.

Their injuries have been described as serious but are not believed to be life-threatening.

The teenagers’ parents have been informed.

Police Close Old Coalpit Lane Following Crash

Emergency services were called to Old Coalpit Lane after reports that the Suzuki Swift had been involved in a collision.

Police closed the road while officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been established.

Officers have not confirmed what led to the vehicle leaving its course or whether any other vehicles were involved in the events leading up to the collision.

The road closure was put in place to allow emergency services to attend and investigators to examine the scene.

Three Girls and Two Boys Taken to Hospital

All five teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment following the collision.

Police confirmed that their injuries were serious, although none were believed to be life-threatening.

The ages of the teenagers have not been disclosed.

There has been no official update on whether any of those injured have since been discharged from hospital.

Derbyshire Police Appeal for Dashcam Footage

Derbyshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses who may have seen the blue Suzuki Swift travelling along Old Coalpit Lane before the collision.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking to motorists who were in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the vehicle or the collision is urged to preserve the recording and contact police.

Information can be reported through the Derbyshire Constabulary website, by contacting the force on Facebook or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000688247.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

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