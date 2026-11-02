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FATAL COLLISION Black Bull Road closed amid major police response and unconfirmed reports of death in Folkestone

A road in Folkestone has been closed following a major emergency services response, amid unconfirmed claims that a person has died.

Residents reported police officers, ambulances and firefighters on Black Bull Road, with concerns raised about a serious incident near Invicta Road.

Several people discussing the incident in the Folkestone & Hythe District Residents Group claimed that a person had been struck by a vehicle. Others reported seeing a police cordon and a white screening tent.

None of these accounts has been independently verified by UKNIP, and Kent Police has not yet publicly confirmed a death or the circumstances of the incident.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 02 At 00.12.20

Road closure and emergency response reported

In a post to the local group, resident Mark Mullins warned motorists that Black Bull Road was closed and that police, ambulance crews and the fire brigade were at the scene.

Other contributors described activity near the junction with Invicta Road and suggested that the road could remain closed for an extended period.

The exact location, time and duration of the closure have not been officially confirmed. Motorists should check local traffic information before travelling.

Kent Police asked for a statement

UKNIP has approached Kent Police for a full statement following the reports of a death and is seeking clarification on whether a road traffic collision occurred.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone was injured, the identity of any person involved or whether an investigation is being treated as criminal.

The presence of fire and ambulance crews does not, by itself, establish the nature of the emergency.

Further details will be reported once the relevant authorities have provided confirmation.

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