OVER THE LIMIT Foreign Lorry Driver Charged After A303 Crash with Drink Driving

A foreign lorry driver has been arrested and charged following a crash on the A303...

Published: 11:00 am February 22, 2026
Updated: 12:25 pm February 22, 2026

A foreign lorry driver has been arrested and charged following a crash on the A303 in Wiltshire.

Lorry Overturns on Busy A303 Near Mere

Emergency crews scrambled to the scene of an overturned lorry on the bustling A303 near Mere at around 7am last Saturday (21 February).

The HGV driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the collision.

Drink Driving Charge for Moldovan Trucker

Ion Triboi, 51, a Moldovan national, has been charged with drink driving in connection with the crash.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Salisbury Magistrates Court on 6 April.

