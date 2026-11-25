A former teacher has been charged with four online child sex offences following a Metropolitan Police investigation.

Kayne Buckstone, 31, faces one count of attempting to communicate sexually with a child and three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

He was charged on Wednesday, 18 November, after being arrested on 20 September 2025. Buckstone, of Eglinton Road, Woolwich, has been bailed to appear at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.

The school has been approached for comment

At the time of the alleged offences, Buckstone was a teacher at John Roan School in Greenwich. The report carrying the charge information said the allegations were not understood to relate to pupils at the school.

The charges are allegations and have not been tested in court. Buckstone is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.