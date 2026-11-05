Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SUSPENDED SENTANCE Former Plymouth police officer avoids jail after stealing from colleagues and taking cash from lost handbag

Police warn drivers over planned large car meet in Devon and Cornwall

A former Devon and Cornwall Police officer who stole from colleagues and pocketed cash from a handbag she failed to register as lost property has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Chloe Henderson, 29, a former police constable based in Plymouth, admitted three counts of theft and misconduct in public office after offences committed while she was on duty.

The thefts included perfume, GHD hair straighteners and King’s Coronation medals from Charles Cross Police Station.

Henderson was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Thursday, 5 November 2026, to nine months in prison, suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay court costs and compensation to one of her victims.

Police officer stole from colleagues at Plymouth station

The court heard that Henderson committed a series of thefts at Charles Cross Police Station, where she was working at the time.

On three separate occasions, she stole perfume, GHD hair straighteners and King’s Coronation medals.

The offences took place between 2022 and 2025 while Henderson was serving as a police officer.

Five additional theft charges were ordered to lie on file following her guilty pleas.

Handbag taken but never registered as lost property

The misconduct in public office offence related to Henderson taking possession of a handbag while on duty.

Instead of recording it through the force’s lost property procedures, she kept the bag and stole items from inside it.

The stolen property included cash and a mobile phone power bank.

Her actions formed part of the offences for which she pleaded guilty before sentencing.

Former officer receives suspended prison sentence

At Taunton Crown Court, Henderson received a nine-month custodial sentence suspended for two years.

She must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay costs and compensation.

Henderson resigned from Devon and Cornwall Police following her guilty pleas.

The force confirmed that misconduct proceedings would follow at a later date, despite her resignation.

Devon and Cornwall Police condemn former officer’s actions

Detective Chief Inspector Ilona Rosson, of the force’s Professional Standards Department, criticised Henderson for betraying the trust of colleagues.

She said: “We are very disappointed by the actions of Chloe Henderson, who admitted stealing from hard-working colleagues based at the station at which she worked from at the time.”

DCI Rosson added: “Needless to say, her colleagues’ belongings should have been safe while they went about their employment.”

She said the offending had continued over a prolonged period and could not be dismissed as an isolated incident.

“Henderson’s offending took place over a prolonged period of time and as such cannot be described as a one-off.”

Force says officers must be held accountable

Devon and Cornwall Police said it remained committed to maintaining public confidence and taking action when officers fell below the standards expected of them.

DCI Rosson said: “As a force we are committed to maintaining the highest levels of trust and confidence within the community and will hold ourselves accountable when appropriate.”

She added that Henderson’s behaviour did not reflect the conduct of the overwhelming majority of officers.

“The actions of one former officer do not represent the behaviour and values of the vast majority of our officers who behave to the highest standards day in, day out, both in and out of work.”

Further misconduct proceedings are expected to take place at a later date.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BLUE BADGE SCAM Hayes woman ordered to pay £2,514 after using mother’s Blue Badge to park outside school

UK News

AWAITING SENTANCE Paul Holloway found guilty of murdering Mark Regan after victim’s screams heard during 999 call in Birmingham

UK News

MOST WANTED Police hunt Mark Fada, 31, over suspected violent assault, e-bike robbery and thefts in Bicester

UK News

TIKTOKER Afghan man arrested in Brent after TikTok account allegedly advertised illegal migrant crossings to Europe

UK News

SERIOUS INJURIES Boy, 11, seriously injured after being hit by car on Boothtown Road in Halifax

UK News

DASH AND DINE Police hunt diners accused of leaving Manchester restaurant without paying £400 bill

UK News

LIFE CHANGING Lincolnshire Police hunt mystery officer whose 20-minute conversation changed teenager’s life

UK News
Man critical after home ‘riddled with bullets’ in drive-by shooting as boy, 16, among two arrested

EBIKE TRAGEDY Police cordon off woodland near Welling Way as residents report forensic searches and police dogs

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Major fire breaks out on Canford Heath near Poole as 14 fire appliances tackle blaze

UK News
Cyber Attack Cripples London Hospitals: Critical Procedures Canceled, NHS Urges Caution

CYDER ATTACK Hackers leak 320,000 Bristol school files on dark web as parents warned over data breach

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GUN PULLED Teenager jailed for four years after pulling an imitation gun on Porsche Cayenne seller in £72,500 robbery attempt

UK News

BANNED Cleckheaton man banned from approaching women and going near schools under indefinite court order

UK News

HOLIDAY HORRORS Drunk TUI passenger faces jail after exposing herself on flight from Birmingham to Florida

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MANHUNT CONTINUES Two arrested over Trowbridge stabbing as police hunt Redouane Bendhiyaf, 47

UK News

LONG DELAYS A20 traffic held near Roundhill Tunnel in Folkestone after car catches fire

UK News

FIND DARREN Police launch urgent appeal to find missing man Darren Emptage, 60, last seen near Snodland

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TAKE AWAY BLAZE Man jumps from first-floor window as 70 firefighters tackle major takeaway blaze in Finsbury Park

UK News
Watchdog to examine Hampshire Police handling of violent incidents after fatal stabbing of student Henry Nowak

SENTANCE INCREASE Henry Nowak killer Vickrum Digwa has minimum jail term increased to 25 years after Court of Appeal ruling

UK News

BRING HER HOME Urgent appeal to find missing girl Lailah, 16, last seen leaving home in Warsash

UK News
Watch Live