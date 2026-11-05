A former Devon and Cornwall Police officer who stole from colleagues and pocketed cash from a handbag she failed to register as lost property has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Chloe Henderson, 29, a former police constable based in Plymouth, admitted three counts of theft and misconduct in public office after offences committed while she was on duty.

The thefts included perfume, GHD hair straighteners and King’s Coronation medals from Charles Cross Police Station.

Henderson was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Thursday, 5 November 2026, to nine months in prison, suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay court costs and compensation to one of her victims.

Police officer stole from colleagues at Plymouth station

The court heard that Henderson committed a series of thefts at Charles Cross Police Station, where she was working at the time.

On three separate occasions, she stole perfume, GHD hair straighteners and King’s Coronation medals.

The offences took place between 2022 and 2025 while Henderson was serving as a police officer.

Five additional theft charges were ordered to lie on file following her guilty pleas.

Handbag taken but never registered as lost property

The misconduct in public office offence related to Henderson taking possession of a handbag while on duty.

Instead of recording it through the force’s lost property procedures, she kept the bag and stole items from inside it.

The stolen property included cash and a mobile phone power bank.

Her actions formed part of the offences for which she pleaded guilty before sentencing.

Former officer receives suspended prison sentence

At Taunton Crown Court, Henderson received a nine-month custodial sentence suspended for two years.

She must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay costs and compensation.

Henderson resigned from Devon and Cornwall Police following her guilty pleas.

The force confirmed that misconduct proceedings would follow at a later date, despite her resignation.

Devon and Cornwall Police condemn former officer’s actions

Detective Chief Inspector Ilona Rosson, of the force’s Professional Standards Department, criticised Henderson for betraying the trust of colleagues.

She said: “We are very disappointed by the actions of Chloe Henderson, who admitted stealing from hard-working colleagues based at the station at which she worked from at the time.”

DCI Rosson added: “Needless to say, her colleagues’ belongings should have been safe while they went about their employment.”

She said the offending had continued over a prolonged period and could not be dismissed as an isolated incident.

“Henderson’s offending took place over a prolonged period of time and as such cannot be described as a one-off.”

Force says officers must be held accountable

Devon and Cornwall Police said it remained committed to maintaining public confidence and taking action when officers fell below the standards expected of them.

DCI Rosson said: “As a force we are committed to maintaining the highest levels of trust and confidence within the community and will hold ourselves accountable when appropriate.”

She added that Henderson’s behaviour did not reflect the conduct of the overwhelming majority of officers.

“The actions of one former officer do not represent the behaviour and values of the vast majority of our officers who behave to the highest standards day in, day out, both in and out of work.”

Further misconduct proceedings are expected to take place at a later date.