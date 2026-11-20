A former West Yorkshire Police officer has been jailed for 27 months after admitting eight misconduct offences involving the misuse of police systems and unauthorised disclosure of information.

Jenade Yamin, 32, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Friday 20 November 2026.

Yamin worked in Calderdale when he committed the offences between November 2019 and May 2022.

He pleaded guilty to eight counts of misconduct in public office, which involved computer misuse, disclosing police information without authorisation and helping an offender.

Barred from policing

Yamin resigned from West Yorkshire Police in 2023 while under investigation in an unrelated gross misconduct case.

He has been placed on the College of Policing’s barred list, preventing him from working in policing again.

Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, head of the force’s Professional Standards Directorate, said the former officer’s conduct had fallen far below the standards expected.

She said: “Honesty and integrity are vital to protect public confidence in policing, and PC Yamin’s acts have clearly fallen woefully short of the standards we expect our officers to adhere to.”

She added that he would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned.