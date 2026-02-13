Watch Live
POLICE CRACKDOWN Four Convicted Over Organised Crime Arson Spree

  Blazing Crimes in Edinburgh and Stepps Four men have been convicted following a spree...

Published: 2:44 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 2:44 pm February 13, 2026

 

Blazing Crimes in Edinburgh and Stepps

Four men have been convicted following a spree of deliberate vehicle and property fires linked to serious organised crime. Kieran Abercrombie, 32, Kenzie Gardner, 19, Tyler Ramage, 19, and Robert Thomson, 18, admitted wilful fire-raising at Edinburgh High Court today.

Their arrests came after two vehicles were torched in Pitcairn Grove, Edinburgh, on 8 May 2025. Abercrombie, Gardner, and Thomson also pleaded guilty to setting fire to a property on Cumbernauld Road, Stepps, the same day.

Additional Charges and Sentencing Date Set

  • Robert Thomson also admitted to a firearms offence.
  • Kieran Abercrombie pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit criminal activity.

All four face sentencing at Edinburgh High Court on 10 March 2026.

Police Crackdown on Serious Crime

“These were concerning incidents for the local community and now those responsible will face the consequences of their actions,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ferry of the Specialist Crime Division. “I want to make it clear to those intent on serious and organised crime that we will not give up and you will be brought to justice.” “These convictions highlight Police Scotland’s fierce commitment to dismantling organised crime through the Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce and national strategy.”

Operation Portaledge: Fighting Violence Nationwide

Operation Portaledge continues its investigation into violent incidents across Scotland’s East and West regions. This successful prosecution marks a significant step in stamping out organised crime in the area.

Watch Live