Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ARSON PROBE LAUCHED Four dogs die and three people injured in suspicious vehicle fire in Rochester

Gravesend House Fire Sparks Urgent Kitchen Safety Warning from Kent Fire and Rescue

Four dogs have died and three people have been treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns after a fire involving three vans and a car in Rochester, Kent.

Four fire engines and a specialist water carrier were sent to Avery Way in All Hallows shortly after midnight on Sunday (1 November), following reports of several vehicles engulfed in flames.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were called at 12.42am, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using high-pressure hose-reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

Three people were passed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), where they received treatment for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Tragically, four dogs died in the incident.

Police attend as fire treated as suspicious

Kent Police attended the scene alongside firefighters and ambulance crews.

The fire service has confirmed that the cause of the blaze is currently being treated as suspicious.

It remains unclear how the fire started or whether the four vehicles were parked together when the flames broke out.

No arrests have been confirmed, and no further information has been released about the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The identities of the three injured people and their connection to the vehicles have not been disclosed.

Four fire engines and specialist water carrier deployed

Firefighters responded with four engines and a bulk water carrier, allowing crews to tackle the flames using additional firefighting resources.

Personnel wearing breathing apparatus worked to bring the vehicle fires under control.

The incident was recorded as beginning at 12.42am and ending at 2.20am, according to the fire service’s incident log.

Firefighters were supported by Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The deaths of the four dogs have added to the tragedy of the incident, although the fire service has not provided further details about the animals or where they were located when the fire started.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, with the fire being treated as suspicious.

Further updates will follow if Kent Police or Kent Fire and Rescue Service release additional information.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Three Escape Unharmed as Fire Rips Through Erith Flat in Early Morning Blaze

FIVE RESCUED Breaking: 60 firefighters tackle Thamesmead shop blaze as residents evacuated from flats above

UK News
Four police officers taken to hospital after two police cars crash in Hayes

HIT BY A BUS Stoke Newington Church Street cordoned off after reports of bus hitting cyclist

UK News

MAN DOWN Tributes pour in for much-loved Bakers Recovery operator Paul Neale following his death

UK News

CAR BOMB Homes evacuated in Poole after suspected explosive device found in parked car

UK News

FARAGE RAPIST Nigel Farage security guard jailed for rape after working on Reform UK campaign while charged

UK News

FALL FROM HEIGHT Man seriously injured after fall from height closes A3(M) near Bedhampton

Road Traffic Collisions, Travel News, UK News
Police warn drivers over planned large car meet in Devon and Cornwall

ATTEMPT MURDER CHARGE Man, 52, charged with attempted murder after boy, 16, attacked in Torquay McDonald’s

Court News, Crime, UK News

DEPORTED Five Britons arrested near Dunkirk over alleged intimidation of migrants

Crime, UK News, World News

MAJOR ROUTE CLOSED Major emergency response as A23 London Road blocked after crash near Crawley

Road Traffic Collisions, Travel News, UK News

HALLOWEEN HORROR ATTACK Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in stabbing near Trowbridge Tesco

Breaking News, Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CONCERN FOR WELFARE QEII Bridge closure alert reports police-led incident and severe M25 delays

UK News

FOOLISH Young Bob claims French police seized gas mask while filming Paris protests

UK News, US News

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Attempted Murder Arrest After Range Rover Hits Two Men at Brighton Marina

National News
MORE FOR YOU

KNIFE ATTACK Man, 49, stabbed near Walthamstow Central as police close station entrance

UK News

NINE DEAD Business jet carrying nine crashes into Florida neighbourhood in huge fireball

World News, UK News
A serving officer is due to appear in court charged with sexual assault.

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man charged with attempted murder after Woolwich shooting leaves victim critically injured

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

DEATH WISH Drivers raced at more than 100mph on A34 in Wilmslow during illegal car meet

UK News

CHEESE AND PORRIDGE Cocaine gang jailed for more than 220 years after £450m drug empire hidden in wheels of cheese smashed

UK News

MAIN PLAYERS Four jailed for more than 18 years over nationwide prison drug smuggling network

UK News
Watch Live