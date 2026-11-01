Four dogs have died and three people have been treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns after a fire involving three vans and a car in Rochester, Kent.

Four fire engines and a specialist water carrier were sent to Avery Way in All Hallows shortly after midnight on Sunday (1 November), following reports of several vehicles engulfed in flames.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were called at 12.42am, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using high-pressure hose-reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

Three people were passed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), where they received treatment for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Tragically, four dogs died in the incident.

Police attend as fire treated as suspicious

Kent Police attended the scene alongside firefighters and ambulance crews.

The fire service has confirmed that the cause of the blaze is currently being treated as suspicious.

It remains unclear how the fire started or whether the four vehicles were parked together when the flames broke out.

No arrests have been confirmed, and no further information has been released about the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The identities of the three injured people and their connection to the vehicles have not been disclosed.

Four fire engines and specialist water carrier deployed

Firefighters responded with four engines and a bulk water carrier, allowing crews to tackle the flames using additional firefighting resources.

Personnel wearing breathing apparatus worked to bring the vehicle fires under control.

The incident was recorded as beginning at 12.42am and ending at 2.20am, according to the fire service’s incident log.

Firefighters were supported by Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The deaths of the four dogs have added to the tragedy of the incident, although the fire service has not provided further details about the animals or where they were located when the fire started.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, with the fire being treated as suspicious.

Further updates will follow if Kent Police or Kent Fire and Rescue Service release additional information.