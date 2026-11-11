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ARSON PROBE Four Fire Engines and Aerial Ladder Tackle Derelict Nottingham Pub Blaze as Tram Services Suspended

Four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were deployed to a blaze at a derelict pub in Nottingham, forcing the suspension of tram services and prompting warnings to residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

Emergency services attended The Cricket Players, a former public house just off Radford Road in Hyson Green, on the evening of Monday 9 November 2026.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed at approximately 8pm that crews were tackling the fire, with smoke from the building prompting advice for residents and businesses in the surrounding area.

The incident caused significant disruption to Nottingham’s tram network, with services suspended between Wilkinson Street and The Forest while firefighters worked at the scene.

The fire was subsequently dealt with, and tram services resumed later that evening.

Firefighters Tackle Blaze at The Cricket Players

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances and an aerial ladder platform to the derelict building.

The specialist aerial platform was deployed as crews worked to bring the fire under control.

The Cricket Players stands close to Radford Road in Hyson Green, an area containing residential properties, shops and a major tram route.

Firefighters urged people to avoid the immediate area to allow emergency vehicles access.

Residents were also advised to keep windows and doors closed to reduce exposure to smoke drifting from the incident.

The cause of the blaze has not been confirmed.

Nottingham Tram Services Suspended

The emergency response forced Nottingham Express Transit (NET) to suspend tram services in both directions between Wilkinson Street and The Forest.

Passengers travelling through the affected section of the network faced disruption while emergency services dealt with the fire.

The suspension affected a busy transport corridor connecting parts of north Nottingham with the city centre.

NET subsequently confirmed that trams were running to all destinations again, although passengers were warned that extended waiting times could continue while services returned to normal.

Fire Brought Under Control by 10pm

In an update at approximately 10pm, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the incident had been dealt with.

The tram line was reopened following the emergency response.

The fire service apologised for the disruption caused while crews attended the blaze.

There was no immediate confirmation of the extent of damage to the derelict public house.

Cause of Derelict Pub Fire Not Yet Confirmed

The circumstances surrounding the fire remain unclear.

Firefighters have not publicly confirmed how the blaze started or whether the building was occupied when the incident began.

No injuries were confirmed in the initial fire service updates.

The incident prompted concerns about the risks associated with fires in empty and derelict buildings, particularly where they are close to homes, businesses and public transport infrastructure.

Further information about the cause of the fire and the damage sustained by The Cricket Players has not yet been released.

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