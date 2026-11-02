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MAIN PLAYERS Four jailed for more than 18 years over nationwide prison drug smuggling network

Four members of an organised crime network that smuggled drugs into prisons across England using fake inmate property packages have been jailed for a combined 18 years and two months.

Kieran Murphy, 30, Brandon Horne, 23, Lydia Pinnington, 28, and Michelle Midgley, 48, were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (30 October) after admitting their involvement in the conspiracy.

South Yorkshire Police uncovered an elaborate distribution operation involving prisoners and accomplices outside jail, who used disguised packages to get drugs and other banned items into prisons.

Ketamine, cannabis, synthetic cannabinoids known as spice and nicotine products were among the substances discovered, with the packages valued at tens of thousands of pounds.

Fake prisoner property packages used to move drugs

The gang exploited the system used to transfer inmates’ belongings between prisons.

Murphy and Horne, who were already serving prison sentences, identified prisoners being moved between establishments.

Their associates outside prison then prepared counterfeit property packages designed to look like genuine belongings being transferred to the inmates’ new locations.

The fake consignments could arrive ahead of the official property packages, allowing contacts inside prisons to collect and distribute the concealed contraband.

Drugs were also hidden in everyday products, including hot dog tins, mouthwash containers and washing powder.

Investigators established that Murphy had used an illicit mobile phone while in prison to communicate with his partner Pinnington and organise further smuggling.

Horne’s mother, Midgley, also became involved in the operation.

Four sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court

All four defendants pleaded guilty following the police investigation.

Kieran Murphy, 30, of HMP Manchester, was sentenced to six years. Brandon Horne, 23, of HMP Lindholme, was sentenced to four years.

Lydia Pinnington, 28, of HMP New Hall, received five years and six months. Michelle Midgley, 48, of Halifax Road, Ripponden, was sentenced to two years and eight months.

Murphy and Pinnington had previously been convicted in 2023 over another prison contraband conspiracy. Murphy received a sentence of more than seven years, while Pinnington was given a suspended sentence.

Police said the latest conspiracy was already being developed when investigators became aware of the pair’s continuing activities.

Arrests and financial investigation

Pinnington was arrested on 21 April 2024 after visiting Murphy at HMP Garth in Lancashire.

Midgley was arrested several months later at her home in West Yorkshire.

Detectives also identified extensive financial activity through Midgley’s bank account, involving transactions worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The investigation was led by officers and detectives in Doncaster, who worked to dismantle the network operating across multiple prisons.

Police warn of violence fuelled by prison drug trafficking

Detective Sergeant Gareth Gent, from South Yorkshire Police’s Prison Crime Team, said: “Those involved in smuggling drugs into prisons are not just breaking the law, they are deliberately destabilising the prison environment, exploiting vulnerable people and fuelling violence, intimidation and criminality.”

He said officers would continue working with prison staff and partner agencies to prevent drugs from entering establishments and hold those responsible accountable.

The sentences bring the latest investigation into the organised smuggling network to a conclusion.

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