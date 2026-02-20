Four suspects have been hit with serious charges following a terrifying shooting in Huyton, Merseyside. The incident unfolded on the driveway of a Radway Road home, leaving a man in his 20s critically injured.

Police Strike Day Leads to Arrests

Merseyside Police revealed the arrests came after an intense “strike day” of warrants across Knowsley, Sefton, and Liverpool on Thursday. Officers raced to the scene just before 10:20pm on Friday, 28 November, after reports of gunfire.

The victim was shot twice in the leg and rushed to the hospital with serious wounds. Police believe two men fled the scene on a Sur-ron electric bike, sparking a major manhunt.

Suspects Named and Charged

Patrick Sean Lacey, 32, Manor Avenue, Crosby

John Aaron Jones, 35, Stamfordham Drive, Allerton

John George Patrick Hughes, 31, no fixed abode

Bernard Flynn, 61, Knowsley Road, Bootle

All four face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, possession of a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life, Section 18 grievous bodily harm, and conspiracy to cause GBH.

Ex-Man United Academy Player Among Those Charged

Notably, Patrick Sean Lacey is a former Manchester United academy player and ex-professional boxer with a flawless record of 10 consecutive wins. His latest knockout victory came in October 2023.

All accused are scheduled to appear at the Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, and St Helens Adult Remand Court today, Friday 20 February.