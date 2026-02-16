Four Men Charged Over Major Cocaine Ring in West Kent and South London

Four men arrested in a major drugs bust have been charged with dealing cocaine across West Kent and South London. The suspects were snapped up during a Kent Police crackdown targeting the supply of Class A drugs.

Drug Dealing Spanned Over a Year

The four men stand accused of running a cocaine supply operation between January 2025 and February 2026. The areas targeted in the probe include Sevenoaks, Bromley, and Croydon.

Meet the Suspects

Yosuf Mujid, 34 , Woodland Road, Sevenoaks

, Woodland Road, Sevenoaks Adam Steele, 34 , West Hill, South Croydon

, West Hill, South Croydon Danny Busher, 57 , Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey

, Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey Jimmy Clarkson, 37, Longheath Gardens, Croydon

Besides drug charges, Mujid, Steele, and Busher face additional charges for possessing criminal property.

Next Court Appearance Set

The four appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 13 February 2026. They were remanded in custody and are due back at Maidstone Crown Court on 13 March.