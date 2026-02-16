Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Four Men Charged Over Major Cocaine Ring in West Kent and South London

Four men arrested in a major drugs bust have been charged with dealing cocaine across...

Published: 12:32 pm February 16, 2026
Updated: 12:32 pm February 16, 2026
Suspected thieves armed with hammers have been arrested following reports of break-ins at two shops near Sevenoaks

Four men arrested in a major drugs bust have been charged with dealing cocaine across West Kent and South London. The suspects were snapped up during a Kent Police crackdown targeting the supply of Class A drugs.

Drug Dealing Spanned Over a Year

The four men stand accused of running a cocaine supply operation between January 2025 and February 2026. The areas targeted in the probe include Sevenoaks, Bromley, and Croydon.

Meet the Suspects

  • Yosuf Mujid, 34, Woodland Road, Sevenoaks
  • Adam Steele, 34, West Hill, South Croydon
  • Danny Busher, 57, Croydon Road, Caterham, Surrey
  • Jimmy Clarkson, 37, Longheath Gardens, Croydon

Besides drug charges, Mujid, Steele, and Busher face additional charges for possessing criminal property.

Next Court Appearance Set

The four appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 13 February 2026. They were remanded in custody and are due back at Maidstone Crown Court on 13 March.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

UK: Cannabis Grower’s Daring Fence Leap Ends in Arrest

UK News

MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Fatal Croydon Stabbing Sparks Major Police Hunt

UK News

BLAZE HORROR CLOSED THE M3 UK: Major Crash Sparks Fire, M3 Westbound Closed

UK News
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

EPSTEIN SCANDAL UK: All of the Epstein files have now been released, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi

UK News

A man has been jailed for a brutal assault outside a Blackburn Vue Cinema

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE UK: Massive Fire Breaks Out on Battersea Park Road

UK News

CAR ABLAZE UK: Chaos on A13 Westbound at Rainham

UK News

IN THE DEAD OF THE NIGHT UK: Ex-Nottingham Forest Boss Stabbed in London Home Invasion

UK News

HORROR CRASH Baby Seriously Injured in Horrific M6 Crash

Breaking News

AMMO SEIZED UK: Firearms and Ammo Seized in Tipton Raid

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TODDLER SNATCH Horror in Bergamo: Homeless Man Snatches Toddler, Breaks Her Leg

UK News

Horror in Bergamo: Homeless Man Snatches Toddler, Breaks Her Leg

UK News

LEGAL BOMBSHELL Keir Starmer Forced to Backtrack on Cancelling Local Elections After Nigel Farage’s Legal Bombshell

UK News

Keir Starmer Forced to Backtrack on Cancelling Local Elections After Nigel Farage’s Legal Bombshell

UK News

FIND MAISIE Extreme concern for missing 21-year-old woman last seen in Jesmond area of Newcastle

UK News

Extreme concern for missing 21-year-old woman last seen in Jesmond area of Newcastle

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Licensed Slot Sites Burst With Real Protections That Unlicensed Operators Cannot Match

UK News

Licensed Slot Sites Burst With Real Protections That Unlicensed Operators Cannot Match

UK News

RAPIST JAILED Wolverhampton Rapist Jailed for 18 Years After Exploiting Teen Girls

UK News

Wolverhampton Rapist Jailed for 18 Years After Exploiting Teen Girls

UK News

WANTED Police Hunt 47-Year-Old Man in Torquay Over Stalking Allegations

UK News

Police Hunt 47-Year-Old Man in Torquay Over Stalking Allegations

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
A Man From Swindon Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman In 2016

Malmesbury Man Guilty of Attempted Robbery in Broad Daylight

UK News
A Man From Swindon Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman In 2016

Malmesbury Man Guilty of Attempted Robbery in Broad Daylight

UK News

CARGO SHIP BLAZE Early Morning Blaze Aboard Cargo Giant One Humber Near Portsmouth

UK News

Early Morning Blaze Aboard Cargo Giant One Humber Near Portsmouth

UK News

SERIAL OFFENDER Sex Offender Jailed for Hiding Digital Tracks and Shocking Abuse Images

UK News

Sex Offender Jailed for Hiding Digital Tracks and Shocking Abuse Images

UK News
Watch Live