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GANG RAPE CHARGES Four men charged with rape and child sex offences after investigation involving teenage girls in Swindon

Swindon man charged with Class A and Class B drug supply offences

Four men have been charged with a series of serious sexual offences, including rape, sexual assault and offences involving children, following a major police investigation in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police confirmed on Friday (13 November) that the charges follow an investigation launched after reports of multiple rapes at a property in Ratcoombe Road on 31 May 2025.

The original investigation involved three teenage girls, all aged under 16, and was later expanded to include separate incidents alleged to have taken place in February and March 2025.

The four defendants, aged between 20 and 26, face a combined total of 19 charges.

Four men charged following Swindon rape investigation

Zak Hanman, 20, of Windsor Road, Swindon, has been charged with seven offences:

  • Two counts of sexual assault by penetration
  • Two counts of sexual assault
  • Arranging or facilitating a child sex offence
  • False imprisonment
  • Committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence
  • Sending a photograph or film of genitals

William Smith, 22, of Farnsby Street, Swindon, has been charged with eight offences:

  • Three counts of rape
  • Administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower to allow sexual activity
  • Arranging or facilitating a child sex offence
  • Committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence
  • Two counts of possessing Class B drugs, namely ketamine and cannabis

Lewis Wheeler, 26, of Berton Close, Blunsdon, Swindon, has been charged with three offences:

  • Two counts of rape
  • Committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence

Mason Tomkins, 20, of Walter Close, the Prinnels, Swindon, has been charged with two offences:

  • Sexual assault
  • Sexual activity with a child

All four men have been bailed to appear before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 8 and 9 December 2026.

Investigation widened after reports involving three teenage girls

Detectives initially launched the investigation following allegations of multiple rapes involving three girls under the age of 16 at a property in Ratcoombe Road.

As enquiries progressed, officers widened the investigation to examine further alleged incidents dating back to February and March 2025.

Wiltshire Police said the victims continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

Detective urges public not to speculate ahead of court hearings

Detective Constable James Pugh, from Swindon CID, described the charges as a significant development in the investigation.

He said: “This is a significant development in our investigation into the incident which occurred in Ratcoombe Road in May last year.

“I appreciate the community concern it caused at the time and please be assured that we take incidents like this incredibly seriously.

“The victims involved continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“I would encourage people not to speculate to allow the criminal justice process to take its course.”

The four defendants have been charged but have not been convicted. The allegations will now be considered by the courts.

Reporting restrictions apply to the identification of alleged victims of sexual offences, including the three teenage girls involved in the investigation.

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