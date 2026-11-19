Four men have been convicted of raping or sexually assaulting Joanne Young after her former husband repeatedly drugged her and invited strangers to abuse her in their Swindon home.

The verdicts at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday 19 November followed an investigation into 13 years of drug-facilitated sexual abuse orchestrated by Philip Young, 50, who has already admitted 56 offences against his former wife.

Joanne Young has waived her legal right to anonymity to speak publicly about her experiences.

Four men found guilty at Winchester Crown Court

Norman Macksoni, 48, of Wood End Close, Sharnbrook, was found guilty of rape.

Richard Wilkins, 62, of Tattershall, Toothill, Swindon, was convicted of rape and assault by penetration.

Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, of Crofton Road, Swindon, was found guilty of assault by penetration and sexual assault by touching.

Mohammed Hassan, 38, of Torun Way, Haydon End, Swindon, was convicted of sexual assault by touching.

A fifth man, Dean Hamilton, 47, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty in February to one count of rape, one count of assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault against Joanne.

Philip Young previously admitted 56 offences, including rape, sexual assault, administering a substance with intent to stupefy to allow sexual activity, and voyeurism.

All six defendants were remanded in custody ahead of sentencing scheduled for 21 and 22 December.

Digital examination uncovered years of abuse

The investigation began in July 2024 after Wiltshire Police received information about extreme images uploaded through a Kik account linked to Philip Young.

Officers attended his home in the Blunsdon St Andrew area of Swindon on 4 July 2024. Initial checks of his devices uncovered intimate images of Joanne shared online without her knowledge.

A full forensic examination subsequently revealed videos showing her incapacitated while men sexually abused her at their home, together with recordings of offences committed by Young over several years.

Joanne told investigators she had been unaware of the recordings and had no recollection of the assaults.

Wiltshire Police established a dedicated investigation, Operation Attadale, to identify the other men and determine the full extent of the offending.

Detectives found that Young had advertised online, including on Craigslist and Grindr, inviting men to have sex with Joanne and falsely claiming it was something they both wanted.

Police said Young had drugged her and contacted men to visit the property while she was incapacitated. Investigators identified several defendants through video evidence, digital conversations and phone data.

One man recorded in a video from 2022 has not yet been identified despite extensive enquiries.

Police say verdicts underline importance of consent

Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith, who led the investigation, described the convictions as a landmark moment in securing justice for Joanne.

He said: “For more than a decade, Jo was drugged and raped in her family home by her husband, in the one place where she should have felt safest.”

He said the case involved sustained abuse, coercion and control, and praised Joanne’s courage in giving evidence.

DS Smith added: “Consent is not something that can be assumed or that you can take another person’s word for. It must be clear, informed and freely given.”

He said none of the men had meaningfully checked whether Joanne was able or willing to consent.

Support for survivors of sexual violence

Wiltshire Police urged anyone concerned about drug-facilitated sexual abuse to seek support, even if they have no clear memory of what happened.

People in immediate danger should call 999. Non-emergencies can be reported to police on 101.

Rape Crisis England & Wales offers support on 0808 500 2222, while the National Domestic Abuse Helpline can be contacted on 0808 2000 247. NHS sexual assault referral centres can also provide medical care and support without requiring a police report.