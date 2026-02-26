Watch Live
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Four Nabbed and Gun Seized in Dramatic Shard End Police Stop

West Midlands Police swung into action last night, arresting four suspects and confiscating a firearm...

Published: 3:57 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 3:57 pm February 26, 2026

West Midlands Police swung into action last night, arresting four suspects and confiscating a firearm after pulling over a vehicle in Shard End.

Armed Police Halt Vehicle in Berrowside Road Sting

Just before 9pm, firearms officers stopped a car on Berrowside Road. Three individuals – an 18-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old woman – were immediately arrested and taken into custody.

A fourth suspect, a 47-year-old man, was arrested shortly after at a nearby address.

Suspects Held Over Firearms and Supply Allegations

All four are currently being held on suspicion of possessing and possibly supplying firearms. Police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing and the investigation is far from over.

Police Boost Patrols, Urge Public to Speak Up

Extra officers are patrolling the Shard End area today, offering reassurance to local residents.

“Anyone with any information should call us on 101 quoting log number 5481 of 25 February,” West Midlands Police said. “Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

