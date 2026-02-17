Four Women Nabbed in £3,000 Supermarket Swipe Frenzy

Kent Police have swooped on a brazen shoplifting gang, recovering over £3,000 worth of stolen groceries in Swale. Four women from London were arrested after a supermarket heist spree in Sittingbourne and Faversham.

CCTV Catches Trolleys Full of Stolen Goods

The drama unfolded at 2.50pm on Sunday 15 February 2026 when CCTV caught the group storming out of a Sittingbourne store on Avenue of Remembrance, pushing trolleys loaded with unpaid goods.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had scarpered in two cars. But swift work from the Community Safety Unit tracked the vehicles down to another supermarket on Bysing Wood Road, Faversham.

Shoplifters Caught Red-Handed: Tag Removal

Just 40 minutes later, police arrested three women inside the Faversham store as they tried to de-tag items. The fourth suspect was caught waiting in a vehicle outside.

A search of the cars uncovered cleaning products, chocolate, and more pilfered groceries worth thousands.

Suspects Bailed While Probes Continue

The four women, aged 16, 21, 23, and 45, all Londoners, face charges of shop theft and handling stolen goods.

The 23-year-old was also hit with a driving while disqualified charge.

All have been released on bail as police investigations carry on.

Stay tuned as cops crack down on supermarket crime in Kent.