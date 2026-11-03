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LUCKY ESCAPE Four workers escape 14-storey Surrey roof blaze as Kent plumbing firm fined £20,000

Four construction workers were lucky to escape with their lives after welding sparks sparked a fierce fire across the roof of a 14-storey apartment block in Surrey.

The men were forced to flee through a single opening in the floor and down a ladder as flames rapidly spread across the roof of the Old Telephone Exchange development in Staines-upon-Thames.

There were no fire extinguishers, no means of raising the alarm and only one escape route available to the workers.

Now a Kent-based plumbing contractor has been fined £20,000 after a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation uncovered serious failures in fire safety procedures.

Welding sparks set roof insulation alight

The blaze broke out on 26 July 2024 while four subcontractors working under the control of C Watkins Plumbing Limited were installing an air source heat pump on the roof of the apartment development.

Sparks from welding work ignited uncovered rigid foam insulation laid across the roof.

The resulting fire spread quickly, engulfing the entire roof space before eventually burning itself out when the available fuel was exhausted.

The workers escaped through a single opening in the roof floor, using a ladder to reach Level 14.

Investigators found there was no alternative escape route and no fire extinguishing equipment available to tackle the flames.

Photographs taken at the scene show the scale of the blaze and the extensive damage left behind.

An HSE inspector who happened to be nearby photographed the building while it was burning. Surrey Fire and Rescue Service also documented the aftermath.

Safety procedures ignored before fire

An investigation by the HSE found that C Watkins Plumbing Limited had failed to properly plan, manage and monitor the welding operations.

Despite having its own procedures covering hot works, the company had not completed a risk assessment or method statement for the activity.

No permit to work had been issued before welding began.

The failures meant essential measures to prevent a fire, control its spread and protect workers were not in place.

The HSE said construction companies must assess fire risks throughout a project, particularly where high-risk activities such as welding are taking place near combustible materials.

 

Screenshot 2026 11 03 At 03.33.51

Kent plumbing company fined £20,000

C Watkins Plumbing Limited, of Watkins House, Leigh Road, Haine Industrial Park, Ramsgate, Kent, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 15(2) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015.

At Staines Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 29 October 2026, the company was fined £20,000 and ordered to pay £8,270 in costs.

The financial penalty and costs total £28,270.

‘Lucky to escape’ says HSE inspector

HSE inspector Stephanie Hickford-Smith said the outcome could have been significantly worse had the fire spread towards the workers’ only escape route.

She said: “Watkins failed to follow its own procedures for hot works. It did not assess the risks and so had no control measures in place.

“The four men working on the roof were lucky to escape. Had the fire started closer to their escape route, or had they not acted as quickly as they did, the outcome could have been devastatingly different.”

The prosecution was brought by HSE senior enforcement lawyers James Towey and Laura Lax, together with paralegal officer Farhat Basir.

The case highlights the risks of carrying out welding and other hot works near combustible materials without suitable fire precautions, emergency arrangements and safe escape routes.

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