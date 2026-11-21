Police made 144 arrests during a sixth consecutive weekend of demonstrations across France as the number of people taking part fell sharply from earlier protests.

The French Interior Ministry reported the provisional arrest total at 6pm on Saturday 21 November as marches took place over the cost of living, public services and education.

Authorities estimated 82,500 people joined demonstrations nationwide, compared with 106,000 the previous Saturday. Organisers disputed the official attendance count and gave higher figures.

Most marches passed off peacefully, although confrontations were reported in several cities, including Marseille and Bordeaux.

In Bordeaux, local authorities reported injuries to police officers during clashes following a demonstration. In Marseille, there were reports of damaged vehicles and shopfronts.

The protest movement began with student concerns over school conditions and developed into a wider campaign over living costs and public spending.