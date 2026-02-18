Watch Live
PARTY OVER Free Bus Rides Through Silvertown Tunnel End This April

Free Bus Rides Through Silvertown Tunnel End This April! Passengers enjoying free travel on routes...

Published: 3:07 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 6:09 am February 19, 2026

Free Bus Rides Through Silvertown Tunnel End This April!

Passengers enjoying free travel on routes 108, 129, and Superloop SL4 through the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels will have to start paying again. Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed the free pay-as-you-go rides, introduced when the Silvertown Tunnel opened in April 2025, will end this April.

Free Travel Was a Sweet Deal—But Not For Long

  • Since April 2025, bus passengers on Route 108 (via Blackwall Tunnel), Route 129 (now extended through Silvertown Tunnel), and the new Superloop SL4 have enjoyed £0.00 fares.
  • Travellers still needed to tap in with a valid Oyster or contactless card even during the free fare period.
  • The free ride offer was launched to mark the opening of the Silvertown Tunnel, linking Silvertown with the Greenwich Peninsula.

More Buses, Cleaner Air—but Now Pay Up

The new tunnel ramped up cross-river bus services from six to 21 buses per hour each way during peak times. TfL revamped routes 108 and 129 and introduced the SL4 Superloop to whisk passengers through the tunnels with zero-emission buses.

But from April, London’s standard pay-as-you-go bus fare of £1.75 will kick back in. This includes the popular Hopper fare, which lets you hop on and off buses or trams within an hour for no extra charge.

Concessions Remain—but Watch Your Travel Times

Concessionary pass holders, including Londoners over 60 with Oyster cards and Freedom Pass holders, will still need to stick to TfL’s usual time-based travel rules.

So, if you’re one of the thousands who took advantage of free rides through the tunnels, make sure your wallet is ready come April. The free bus party is over!

