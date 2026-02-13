Watch Live
CARNAGE ON CAMPUS French Activist, 23, Beaten to Death in Shocking Lyon Attack

A brutal attack outside Sciences Po Lyon has left 23-year-old Quentin dead after militants connected...

Published: 3:28 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 6:29 pm February 13, 2026

A brutal attack outside Sciences Po Lyon has left 23-year-old Quentin dead after militants connected to the Antifa-aligned Jeune Garde movement viciously beat him in the head.

Violence Erupts at Women’s Safety Protest

Quentin was part of a security team protecting Némésis, a group campaigning for European women’s safety. The attack happened during a heated clash involving around 40 Antifa militants and 15 security members guarding female activists from a right-wing feminist group.

The violence broke out at a conference hosted by La France Insoumise MEP Rima Hassan. The spark? Female Némésis members unfurled a banner condemning “Islamo-leftists,” inflaming tensions.

Chaos and Carnage on Campus

  • Female activists were physically attacked, including a 19-year-old woman who was strangled and dragged away.
  • Quentin was isolated, repeatedly struck in the head, and suffered a fatal brain injury.
  • He was given the last rites the day after the assault, but could not be saved.

Alice Cordier, director of Némésis, confirmed the women faced brutal aggression by Antifa groups during the fracas.

Deadly Political Tensions Rise in France

This murder marks a sharp escalation in violent battles between opposing political factions, with university campuses turning into dangerous hotspots. The fatal attack at Sciences Po Lyon has shocked the nation.

French police have yet to announce any arrests or charges. The investigation into Quentin’s death and the earlier clashes with female activists is ongoing.

 

