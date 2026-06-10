Fresh Police Appeal Launched for London’s Longest Missing Person Mary Flanagan

Sixty-seven years after Mary Flanagan vanished without trace in East London, police and Missing People have launched a fresh appeal to trace Britain’s longest missing person. Mary was 16 when she disappeared on 31 December 1959, the day she was due to attend a New Year’s Eve party at the Tate & Lyle sugar refinery in Silvertown. The last known sighting was near West Ham tube station after she left her family home in Newham, London.

Mary’s Disappearance Mystery

Mary’s disappearance remains one of the UK’s most baffling cold cases. As a teenage sugar refinery worker, she vanished without a trace, leaving police and family searching for answers for over six decades. Despite investigations and a 2013 case review, the mystery around her sudden disappearance remains unsolved.

New Age Progression Image

Missing People has created an age-progressed image of Mary, showing how she might look at 83, with short grey curly hair matching her signature style before going missing. This image aims to jog memories and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Possible Lead: The Elusive Tom

Family theory suggests Mary may have eloped with a man she was frequently seen with before she disappeared. Known as Tom McGinty, an Irish labourer, his true identity remains unknown, and police were never able to find him despite reopening the case in 2013.

Family Hopes And Theories

Mary’s family believe she might have been pregnant at the time, which could have prompted her sudden disappearance to avoid revealing this to her strict Catholic parents. This theory underscores the heartbreaking pressures Mary may have faced as a 16-year-old in that era.

Police And Charity Appeal