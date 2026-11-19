How do I sell a property in Spain from the UK?

Appoint a local estate agent and a Spanish solicitor, then arrange a power of attorney if you cannot attend the signing. Most of the process can be handled remotely.

Distance rarely slows a sale when the right people are in place. Owners who prefer a single point of contact often find that selling real estate in Spain feels simpler when one team coordinates the marketing and the paperwork.

That joined-up approach is central to 5 Real Estate, an award-winning estate agency supporting buyers and sellers throughout Costa Blanca South and the Murcia Region. Its team offers expert guidance throughout the property journey, which suits owners managing a sale from afar. With that support lined up, the next question is how to present the home.

Setting the right price and presenting your home

A realistic asking price attracts attention early. Your agent can compare recent sales in the area and advise on a figure that reflects the local market, so the property starts strongly.

Presentation matters too. Bright photos and a tidy terrace help buyers imagine themselves in the home and a local contact can host viewings while you stay in the UK. Video tours also let overseas buyers see the property before they travel.

Once offers arrive, negotiation and reservation follow. Buyers usually pay a deposit to secure the property, and your agent can keep you informed at each step so you can respond promptly from the UK. That is also the moment when tax and paperwork start to matter.

Taxes and paperwork to plan for

Paying tax on a sale is rarely anyone’s favourite topic, but it is easier once you know what to expect. Capital gains tax applies to any profit, and the local plusvalía charge relates to the increase in the land’s value.

Non-resident sellers also face a withholding of 3% of the sale price, which the buyer pays to the tax authorities on their behalf.

Gathering documents ahead of time keeps the sale on schedule. Title deeds and the energy performance certificate are the usual starting point, and your solicitor will confirm anything else required. A tax adviser can also explain how the sale is treated on your UK return.

Because rules and rates can change, confirm current figures with a professional before you commit. Once those points are settled, only completion remains.

What happens on completion day

If you cannot travel, the power of attorney allows a trusted representative to sign for you before a Spanish notary. The deeds are signed, the balance is paid, and the proceeds can then be transferred to your UK bank account.

Afterwards, close any utility contracts and let the community administrator know the property has changed hands, so no bills follow you home.

Selling from a distance feels far less daunting once each step has a clear owner. With a fair price and sound tax advice in place, a holiday home can pass to its next family