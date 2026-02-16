Four teenage boys allegedly tricked a young woman into a dark Newark alley, promising drinks, before three raped her and the fourth filmed it on his phone, a jury heard.

Woman targeted after phone died outside nail bar

The 18-year-old victim was sitting alone on a bench outside a Nottinghamshire nail bar when her phone battery died. It was three days after Christmas 2023, having just left her boyfriend’s house.

A gang of teenage lads approached, claiming to take her out for a drink. Instead, they pushed her into a secluded alley where the horror unfolded next to filthy wheelie bins.

Defendants used fake names, filmed the attack on a phone

Two teens were 15 and two were 17 at the time. They all gave false names, hoping to dodge the law.

After their arrest, they claimed she consented. But police found mobile videos showing parts of the attack. Although unclear, the footage confirmed the defendants’ presence.

Victim left bruised and scared, and later identified one attacker

The woman stumbled home “in an absolute state,” covered in cuts and bruises to her knees and body.

She bravely reported the attack to the police and matched one attacker via social media.

“She said ‘no’ and cried while they took it in turns to attack her,” Prosecutor Samuel Skinner KC told the court. “Other teen lads watched and egged them on, making escape impossible.”

Unidentified rapist and chilling details from the prosecution

The first rapist remains unidentified. The victim kissed him in the alley, begging him to stop, but he ignored her pleas.

After assaulting her with others watching, he reportedly said, “Have fun, boys.”

One 17-year-old defendant then raped her, followed by a 15-year-old forcing her to perform a sex act, the court heard. Another 17-year-old struck further down the alley after initially acting kind when offering to walk her home.

The final 15-year-old didn’t physically touch her but surrounded her and encouraged the others. He denied involvement until police uncovered videos on his phone.

Four deny charges; trial ongoing at Nottingham Crown Court

Three defendants deny rape

Fourth denies aiding and abetting

None can be named for legal reasons

Judge Stuart Rafferty KC reminded the court: “They were all children at the time. We do not put children in glass boxes. We treat them better than that.”

Despite two now being 18, they sat behind their younger co-accused, not in the glass dock.

The victim and the gang were strangers, the prosecutor says – the defendants knew each other, but she didn’t know any of them.

Parents of the teens listened from the gallery as the case got underway. More evidence is due in the coming days at Nottingham Crown Court.