GUN ATTACK Gangster Locked Up for 28 Years Over A41 Watford Shooting

  Daytime Drama on A41 Ends in Gun Attack On 25 July 2024, trouble kicked...

Published: 1:46 pm February 16, 2026
Updated: 1:46 pm February 16, 2026

 

Daytime Drama on A41 Ends in Gun Attack

On 25 July 2024, trouble kicked off around 3.30pm in a Meriden Way park. Just hours later, at 5.20pm, chaos spilt onto the busy A41. A man riding an e-bike southbound was confronted by occupants of a black BMW.

During the heated confrontation, a shot was fired at the cyclist, causing a serious gunshot injury. He was rushed to the hospital in a life-threatening condition but, thankfully, has since made a full recovery.

Driver Found Guilty, Sentenced to Nearly Three Decades

The BMW driver, 27-year-old Hekmat Galmne from Village Way, Pinner, was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The jury concluded he pulled the trigger.

Galmne now faces 28 years behind bars for his reckless and violent actions.

Police Slam “Appalling Act of Violence”

“This was an appalling act of violence committed in broad daylight on a busy stretch of road,” said Detective Inspector Mark Butler of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

“Galmne showed complete disregard for human life and public safety. It is only luck that no innocent people were killed or injured. This sentence reflects the seriousness of his crime and sends a clear warning: anyone caught carrying or using firearms will face heavy jail time.”

