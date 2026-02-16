Daytime Drama on A41 Ends in Gun Attack

On 25 July 2024, trouble kicked off around 3.30pm in a Meriden Way park. Just hours later, at 5.20pm, chaos spilt onto the busy A41. A man riding an e-bike southbound was confronted by occupants of a black BMW.

During the heated confrontation, a shot was fired at the cyclist, causing a serious gunshot injury. He was rushed to the hospital in a life-threatening condition but, thankfully, has since made a full recovery.

Driver Found Guilty, Sentenced to Nearly Three Decades

The BMW driver, 27-year-old Hekmat Galmne from Village Way, Pinner, was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The jury concluded he pulled the trigger.

Galmne now faces 28 years behind bars for his reckless and violent actions.

Police Slam “Appalling Act of Violence”

“This was an appalling act of violence committed in broad daylight on a busy stretch of road,” said Detective Inspector Mark Butler of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.