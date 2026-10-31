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TREE FELL Gary Lineker’s nephew, 18, died in avoidable tree-felling accident, inquest finds

An 18-year-old apprentice tree surgeon related to Gary Lineker was killed when a tree he was helping to fell collapsed in the wrong direction, an inquest jury has concluded.

Jonty Parkinson, from the Cirencester area, died while working at National Trust woodland in Eaton Hastings, near Faringdon, Oxfordshire, on 6 September 2024.

Jurors at Oxford Coroner’s Court ruled on Thursday, 22 October 2026, that his death was accidental, but identified a series of failures in the planning and execution of the work.

Mr Parkinson was related to former England footballer and broadcaster Gary Lineker through Lineker’s first marriage.

Tree fell in wrong direction during work

The inquest heard that Mr Parkinson and a colleague were working on a tree around 12 metres tall and one metre wide.

The original plan was to dismantle it in sections. Instead, the men used an assisted-felling method, cutting into the trunk with a chainsaw and attaching ropes to a wood chipper to bring it down.

Neither worker was qualified to carry out that technique, jurors heard.

The tree fell the wrong way and trapped Mr Parkinson beneath it. Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical cause of death was a crush injury to his abdomen.

Inquest identifies safety shortcomings

The jury heard that the tree had been affected by shaggy bracket fungus, information known to the landowner but not passed on to the tree surgeons. Rot was also noticed during the work, but the operation was not stopped.

Other concerns included a cut deeper than industry guidance, a change in the agreed method without a fresh risk assessment, a faulty communications headset and informal supervision arrangements that did not reflect Mr Parkinson’s apprentice status.

The inquest also heard that the crew lacked mobile phone signal at the woodland site, limiting their ability to escalate safety concerns.

Senior coroner Darren Salter declined to issue a prevention of future deaths report. He said there was “no shortage” of regulations and guidance, but that safety depended on them being applied.

Family describe death as avoidable

In a statement following the conclusion, Mr Parkinson’s family thanked the jury for considering the evidence and identifying the circumstances surrounding what they described as his unnecessary and avoidable death.

His mother told the hearing he had a “real zest for life” and remembered him as a young man who was always ready to help those he loved.

Thames Valley Police previously concluded its investigation without seeking criminal prosecutions. The Health and Safety Executive is continuing its inquiries.

 

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