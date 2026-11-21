Hundreds of residents in two Deptford tower blocks face disruption to their gas supplies after concerns were raised about ageing pipework.

Lewisham Council says it is urgently considering alternative heating, hot water and cooking arrangements for people living in Daubeney Tower and Eddystone Tower on the Pepys Estate.

Gas network operator SGN intends to shut off Daubeney Tower’s supply on or before 31 March 2027. Eddystone Tower’s supply may remain connected for a limited period after that date, although this has not been confirmed.

Each 26-storey building contains 145 flats.

Residents can continue using gas for now

The council says residents can currently use their heating, hot water and cooking facilities as normal while SGN carries out regular safety checks.

Two longer-term options are being assessed: a communal gas system with a central boiler, or individual electric systems in each flat. No decision has yet been made.

Temporary heating and cooking arrangements are also under consideration if replacement systems cannot be installed in time. Some residents might need temporary accommodation depending on individual circumstances and safety advice.

Council asks why pipes were not replaced earlier

Councillor Natalie Thomas, the council’s cabinet member responsible for safer homes, homelessness and housing services, has requested a review of why the ageing pipework was not addressed sooner.

The council has acknowledged that the condition of the pipes was known before the current administration took office.

The Building Safety Regulator, London Fire Brigade and Regulator of Social Housing have been notified.